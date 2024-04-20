ASUN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 7, BELLARMINE 4

The University of Central Arkansas (14-22, 5-11 ASUN) used a four-run second inning to take control of Friday's series opener, then withstood a rally from Bellarmine (6-31, 5-11) to claim a victory at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Already ahead 1-0 after the first inning, UCA extended its lead in the second. A walk, a single and a hit batter loaded the bases with no outs, then Tanner Leonard walked to score Bryce Cermenelli for a 2-0 lead. AJ Mendolia then reached on a fielder's choice, which allowed Zeb Allen to score to make it 3-0. Mendolia and Mason King scored on Drew Sturgeon's two-out double down the right-field line to push the lead to 5-0.

Bellarmine got an RBI single from Will Aubel in the third inning, a solo home run from Luke Scales in the fourth and a two-run single from Reed Blaszczyk in the fifth to close the gap to 5-4, but UCA used a sacrifice bunt from pinch hitter Jake Trabbie and an RBI single from Cermenelli in the seventh inning to provide the final margin.

Cerminelli was the only Bears player with two or more hits, with UCA finishing with only six as a team. Scales was the only Knights player with multiple hits, finishing 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored. Jesse Barker (1-3) earned his first victory of the season after allowing all 4 Bellarmine runs -- 3 were earned -- on 4 hits with 4 wild pitches, 2 walks and 11 strikeouts in his 7 innings of work. Hunter Alexander earned his third save after giving up 2 hits with 2 strikeouts and 1 wild pitch in the game's final 2 innings. Sam Matherly (0-2) took the loss for Bellarmine after allowing 5 earned runs on 3 hits with 2 walks, 1 wild pitch and 1 hit batter in 1 2/3 innings.