Church notes: local churches celebrate Earth Care Sunday

Benton County

Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers, the congregation and Pastor Jim Moore will hold Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome and invited to come as you are and worship.

Members of Millwood will prepare, transport and serve a meal to residents of New Beginnings Shelter in Fayetteville at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Everyone is welcome to assist in this ministry with donations of labor, food or funds.

Information: 621-0021 or email info@millwoodchurch.com.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level. Adult Bible Class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Christianity 101, led by Pastor Hass, is a class where people who are interested in becoming a new member will learn about Bella Vista Lutheran Church and Lutheranism.

The 9th Annual Rod and Custom Car Show will be take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11. Admission is free.

GriefShare, a support group for those that have lost a loved one, are on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. in the library. For information, contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508.

The Youth of Bella Vista Lutheran Church are gathering used ink cartridges of any kind. They can redeem them to help pay for the National Youth Gathering for next year. There is a basket next to the door into the kitchen for your donation.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon to provide food items to those in need in our community.

The Adult Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room on Wednesdays and Quilters meet at 8 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790). The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday.

Vacation Bible School will take place 5:30-8 p.m. June 17-20.

Information: 855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website.

Information: 855-2390 or the about and visitors tabs of pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville, will celebrate Earth Care Sunday this week in the regular worship service with hymns, scripture and prayers centered on the theme of caring for God's amazing creation. All are invited to worship on Sunday mornings in person and online at 10:15 a.m.

On Sundays, join the church at 9 a.m. for Bible study for adults, 11:30 a.m. for children's ministry and 4 p.m. for youth group. Choir rehearses on Sundays at 9:15 a.m. Handbell rehearsals are 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

A new Women's Bible Study, open to all women in the community, will begin Tuesday, May 14. They will study Genesis 12-33: The Father of Israel. The cost of the book is $10. It has two study times to choose from, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Men's Bible Fellowship meets every Wednesday at 8 a.m. In the evening is a new Men's Bible Fellowship on the second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m. The study is open to all men in the community.

The church's Community Blood Drive will take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 29. Sign up online at www.cbco.org/donate-blood or call 417-227-5006. Donors will receive an Ozarks t-shirt and one Ozarks Adventure pass to 4 attractions while supplies last.

A number of Community Life Groups are also available to join. Contact the church office for details and locations.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. both on Wednesdays. The Prayer Shawl Ministry, for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting, is looking for folks who enjoy making prayer shawls and squares, baby blankets and hats to minister to others. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday.

If you have a prayer request, contact the church office at karen@bvcc.net.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net. Prayer requests go to karen@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at the church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, Thursday. Please register to give blood at redcrossblood.org or call the church office.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Village Bible Church, located at 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, will host a National Day of Prayer observance at the Mildred B. Cooper Chapel between 11 a.m. and noon on May 2. All are welcome to attend as we come together as a community to pause and pray for educators, churches, media, government, businesses, military and families.

VBC will host a blood drive in the Fellowship Hall between 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 17. The community is welcome to participate in this blood drive. If you are interested in donating blood, follow the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks link here and sign up for a time to donate. https://donate.cbco.org/co-ordinator/auth/signin

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon.

Each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Village Bible hosts its Praise & Prayer service that is open to all in VBC Fellowship Hall. Children and youth, Pre-K through 5th grade will meet in the Oasis.

The third Thursday of each month VBC meets from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Cooper Chapel to pray for "Into the Light" a program works to end human trafficking and bring hope to survivors. All are welcome to meet up for prayer at Cooper Chapel.

A Men's Fellowship Breakfast takes place every third Saturday of the month, 8-10 a.m. All are welcome.

Information: vbcbv.org

Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 NW McNelly Rd., Bentonville, where individuals and families are continually growing deeper in their faith, moving closer in fellowship and unity and reaching further to spread the love and message of Jesus Christ to all corners of the world, guided by unwavering dedication to God's word.

The church welcomes you to attend in person or online. Sunday services are at 8:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nursery begins at 8:15 a.m. A variety of Bible study classes are available, for adults, college (age)/young adults, 40s-50s, all beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday Bible class and Ladies class starts at 7 p.m. Free interactive online World Bible School lessons that you can take at your own pace are available at www.StudyAboutGod.org. Also check the church website for events throughout the week.

Information: BellaVistaChurchofChrist.com or 479-273-2434.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds worship services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in person and live on Facebook, YouTube and the church website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube and can be accessed on the church website.

The early service will be held outdoors in the Leigh Power Memorial Garden, which is adjacent to the church Sanctuary. Ushers will direct you at the Sanctuary door. The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated at this service.

This week is Earth Care Sunday, which will be celebrated at both services. Child care is provided at both services for infants six weeks to five years old.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age.

Currently, there are three classes for adults. Two are in Calvin Fellowship Hall: The Adult Bible Study Group meets in Room 201 and surveys both Old and New Testament scriptures. Thoughtful Christians are reading "Living Jesus: Learning the Heart of the Gospel" by Luke Timothy Johnson as the basis for conversations about the resurrection. They meet in the church library and on Zoom. The Open Door class meets in Witherspoon Hall upper level; they are studying "Miracles and Other Reasonable Things" by Sarah Bessey.

The Youth Group (5th-12th graders) meets every Wednesday in Lower Witherspoon from 6-7:30 p.m.

Interested in membership in FUPC? If so, you are invited to Exploring FUPC on April 28 after the late service. Come for lunch and learn about the exciting work and mission of this congregation.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jesse Gonzalez will be guest pastor for services, both in-person and livestreamed. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church web site. Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults begin at 9:30 a.m. Classes for adults include Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday and Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, which meets at 7 a.m.

A Wednesday After-School Music, Fun and Fellowship program welcomes all from 2-7 p.m. It offers music education with hands-on application, snacks and homework time.

Chancel Choir practices at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Mission Possible is a Junior High Mission Trip to Hot Springs on April 19-21 to unite with youth from other Presbyterian churches in Arkansas to serve and grow in faith together.

If you are experiencing a difficult time emotionally, spiritually, or relationally you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with you and for you and provide one-on-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 9 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to April Wallace at awallace@nwaonline.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.