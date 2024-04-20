ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Composer in residence at UCA, jazz at Walton Arts Center

MUSIC

Composer in residence

Composer Michael Daugherty will be in residence Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The residency includes:

◼️ 1:40-2:30 p.m. Tuesday -- Presentation/discussion: "The Chamber Music of Michael Daugherty," Recital Hall, Snow Fine Arts Center.

◼️ 7:30 p.m. Tuesday -- Concert: "This Land Sings, Inspired by the Life and Times of Woody Guthrie," featuring Daugherty's 2016 song cycle for two singers and a chamber ensemble, Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts Concert Hall, 2150 Bruce St. at Donaghey Avenue.

◼️ 7:30 p.m. Wednesday -- Wind Ensemble Concert, Concert Hall, Windgate Center.

Admission to all three is free.

Daugherty has received six Grammy Awards, including Best Contemporary Classical Composition in 2011 for "Deus ex Machina" for piano and orchestra and in 2017 for "Tales of Hemingway" for cello and orchestra.

George Hinchcliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain performs Friday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Stefan Mager)



Jazz at WAC

Two jazz concerts this week at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.:

◼️ George Hinchcliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain performs at 8 p.m. Friday. The seven-member ensemble's musical-comical program ranges from ABBA to ZZ Top, Tchaikovsky to Nirvana, Lady Gaga and occasionally material from the score of a Spaghetti Western. It's part of the center's 10x10 Arts Series; tickets are $10.

◼️ The Aubrey Logan Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Logan, a singer-songwriter and trombonist, leads her ensemble through a mix of jazz, funk, love songs, Calypso-infused rhythms and traditionally inspired fusions. Tickets are $33 for theater seating, $53 for cabaret seating.

Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Aubrey Logan leads her band in a Saturday night show at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Amy Gawlik, Al Gawlik Photography)



THEATER

'Shen Yun' onstage

"Shen Yun," incorporating classical Chinese dance, multimedia effects and all-original orchestral works, is onstage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. Tickets are $94-$184. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Janis F. Kearney, president and founder of the Celebrate! Maya Project, author, publisher and writing instructor, "headlines" Potluck and Poison Ivy Thursday at The Joint Theater in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



AT THE PODIUM

'Potluck & Poison Ivy'

Janis F. Kearney, president and founder of the Celebrate! Maya Project, author, publisher and writing instructor, headlines Potluck and Poison Ivy, 7 p.m. Thursday at The Joint Theater, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. The Salty Dogs will provide the musical entertainment. Doors open at 6. Tickets (including dinner from Heritage Catering and the show) are $35. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org.

FILM

'North by Northwest'

Alfred Hitchcock's classic espionage thriller "North by Northwest" returns to theaters nationwide to mark the 65th anniversary of its release:

◼️ May 19, 1 and 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock and the Towne Center in Conway; 2 and 7 p.m. at the Central City 10 in Hot Springs; and 1 p.m. at the Jonesboro Towne in Jonesboro, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers.

◼️ May 22, 7 p.m. at all of those theaters.

The first 30 attendees on May 19 will take home a special commemorative mini-poster (while supplies last, first come, first served). Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/north-by-northwest-65th-anniversary/.

Cary Grant plays an advertising executive who inadvertently finds himself in a lethal cross-country chase after being mistaken for a government agent. The cast also includes Eva Marie Saint, James Mason and Martin Landau.















