



Indonesian island residents flee volcano

MANADO, Indonesia -- More than 2,100 people living near an erupting volcano on Indonesia's Sulawesi Island were evacuated Friday due to the dangers of spreading ash, falling rocks, hot volcanic clouds and the possibility of a tsunami.

An international airport in Manado city, which is less than 62 miles from the erupting Mount Ruang, is still temporarily closed as volcanic ash was spewed into the air.

Satellite imagery from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency showed that the ash has spread to the west, northwest, northeast and southeast, covering Manado and North Minahasa, according to a statement from Indonesia's Transportation Ministry.

"We are still monitoring developments in the eruption of Mount Ruang and coordinating with relevant stakeholders ... to anticipate the necessary actions to ensure flight safety, security and comfort," said Ambar Suryoko, head of the regional airport authority.

More than 11,000 people were told to leave their homes, and at least 1,000 have done so. A joint team from the local authorities is still combing the villages surrounding the volcano and evacuating the residents to safer areas by boat.

EU chief visits Finland, talks security

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- The head of the European Union's executive branch said Friday that Finland's decision to close its border crossings with Russia over a surge in migrants is a security matter for the whole 27-member bloc to consider.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the remarks during a trip to the frontier, visiting a part of the border in southeastern Finland.

"We all know how (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his allies instrumentalize migrants to test our defenses and to try to destabilize us," von der Leyen told officials. "Now Putin is focusing on Finland, and this is no doubt in response to your firm support of Ukraine and your accession to NATO."

On April 4, Finland decided to extend the closure of its border crossing points with Russia "until further notice" because of what the government says is a high risk of organized migration being orchestrated by Moscow. Finland's government has closed eight of its nine checkpoints with Russia. The only one that remains open is dedicated to rail travel only, and cargo trains mainly run through it.

Finland shares an 832-mile land border with Russia, running mostly through thick forests in the south and rugged landscape in the Arctic north.

IS attack on Syrian bus leaves 22 dead

BEIRUT -- An attack on pro-government fighters by suspected members of the Islamic State group in central Syria killed 22 pro-government fighters, an opposition war monitor and pro-government media reported Friday.

Gunmen attacked a bus carrying members of the Quds Brigade, a government and Russian-backed faction of mostly Palestinian fighters in Syria, near the town of Sukhna late Thursday night. Sukhna was once an IS stronghold.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based opposition war monitor, and the pro-government radio station Sham FM said IS was behind the attack.

The observatory and Sham FM said 22 fighters were killed. Sham FM said they were all Quds Brigade gunmen, while the observatory said the majority belonged to the group.

The Quds Brigade fought on the side of Syrian government forces during the country's 13-year conflict, which has killed half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.

The Quds Brigade is different from the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which uses the same name.

Despite their defeat in Syria in March 2019, IS sleeper cells have been blamed for deadly attacks against Syrian government forces and against members of the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Man held after threat to Iran Consulate

PARIS -- A man wearing a fake explosive vest and making threats was detained Friday outside the Iranian Consulate in Paris after police locked down the area, authorities said. His motive was unclear.

The incident came at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East and as Paris is on high security alert as it gears up to host the Summer Olympics in three months.

The suspect had been convicted for setting fire to the Iranian Embassy gates last year in what he called a protest against the Iranian government, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. The consulate and embassy are part of the same compound, in the ritzy 16th arrondissement of Paris and near the Seine River.

Iranian authorities did not comment publicly on what happened.

The suspect is in custody, and the Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into death threats. It said investigators are trying to determine the motive for the action.

Authorities did not name the suspect but said he was born in Iran in 1963.





President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Petter Orpo give a joint press conference at the Lappeenranta airport, eastern Finland, Friday April 19, 2024. President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Orpo visited the eastern border region of Finland on Friday and discussed what Finland and the EU can do to prevent instrumentalised migration to Finland's eastern border. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)



President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen reacts during her joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petter Orpo at the Lappeenranta airport, eastern Finland, Friday April 19, 2024. President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Orpo visited the eastern border region of Finland on Friday and discussed what Finland and the EU can do to prevent instrumentalised migration to Finland's eastern border. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)



President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Petter Orpo arrive for their joint press conference at the Lappeenranta airport, eastern Finland, Friday April 19, 2024. President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Orpo visited the eastern border region of Finland on Friday and discussed what Finland and the EU can do to prevent instrumentalised migration to Finland's eastern border. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)



President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Petter Orpo give a joint press conference at the Lappeenranta airport, eastern Finland, Friday April 19, 2024. President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Orpo visited the eastern border region of Finland on Friday and discussed what Finland and the EU can do to prevent instrumentalised migration to Finland's eastern border. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)



President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Petter Orpo give a joint press conference at the Lappeenranta airport, eastern Finland, Friday April 19, 2024. President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Orpo visited the eastern border region of Finland on Friday and discussed what Finland and the EU can do to prevent instrumentalised migration to Finland's eastern border. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)







A view of an eruption of Mount Ruang in the Sulawesi island, Indonesia, is shown Friday. (AP/National Search and Rescue Agency)







Police officers cordon off the area near the Iranian consulate on Friday in Paris. (AP/Thomas Padilla)





