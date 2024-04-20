Five people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District

Drug Task Force

Jeremy Fernandez, 47, of 2704 N. Sidney Drive in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance. Fernandez was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Friday with no bond set.

Bentonville

Dion Wright, 61, of 2400 S.W. Badger Lane No. 13 in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Wright was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Jermie Phelan, 42, of 843 S. Green Point Trace in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with first-degree assault on a family member, third-degree domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. Phelan was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Friday with no bond set.

Springdale

Michael Pettigrew, 64, of 2493 Tulip Tree Drive in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with first-degree criminal mischief. Pettigrew was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Friday with no bond set.

Francisco Ramirez-Martinez, 22, of 882 Oakridge Drive in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful use of a communication device and criminal use of a prohibited weapon. Ramirez-Martinez was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Friday with no bond set.