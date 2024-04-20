Florida State back transferring to UA

Former Florida State running back Rodney Hill committed to the University of Arkansas on Friday during an official visit to Fayetteville.

He and his mother arrived Friday morning and are expected to leave early today.

Hill said Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and running backs coach Kolby Smith made him feel at ease.

"The atmosphere and like everybody, the whole staff, they [have] been on me pretty hard," Hill said. "Me and Coach Pittman have a good relationship and Coach Smith being from Tallahassee, that's also a good connection to have."

Hill rushed 77 times for 334 yards and 2 touchdown in 2 seasons at Florida State. He also had 5 catches for 83 yards.

Smith, a Tallahassee, Fla., native, joined the Arkansas staff on March 12 after spending the previous four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

"He comes from the NFL, so he pretty much knows what you need in order to make it there," Hill said. "I feel like he has a great mindset and he has the tools to get us to get where we need to go and I'm just happy to be a part of it with him."

Hill, 5-10 and 190 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal after the 2023 season and committed to Florida A&M in December, but reopened his recruitment and committed to Miami before eventually settling on the Rattlers again.

He re-entered the portal Monday. He said Fayetteville also won him over.

"It was my first time being down here and I love it," Hill said. "Everybody is nice and then it's just a nice place to live. I'm from the country, so I like country towns. So it's an all around fit for me."

Arkansas recruited Hill under former running backs coach Jimmy Smith and it appeared an official visit would happen. But Utah transfer running back Ja'Quinden Jackson committed to the Hogs in early January.

Hill attended Bulloch Academy in Statesboro, Ga., and chose Florida State over scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Colorado, Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

He was rated as a 4-star recruit, the No. 19 athlete and No. 240 overall prospect for the 2022 class.