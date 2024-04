David Pryor, a Democrat who spent nearly 25 years on Capitol Hill and two terms in the governor’s mansion, died today in Little Rock.

The former U.S. senator, U.S. representative, governor and state legislator was 89 years old.

He leaves behind his wife, Barbara, and three sons — David Jr., Scott, and Mark, the former state attorney general and two-term U.S. senator.

Pryor died this morning at his home in Little Rock, Mark Pryor said.