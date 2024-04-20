London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, said the city "is absolutely thrilled to be welcoming giant pandas" as she announced plans for its zoo to receive a pair of the black-and-white bears in a loan from China.

Sean Palmer, 49, of Perkins, Okla., is facing federal charges after authorities say he threw a pipe bomb that caused causing minor fire damage at the Salem, Mass., headquarters of The Satanic Temple, which says it campaigns for secularism, not the worship of Satan.

Mark Menzies, a Tory accused of using campaign funds to cover medical costs and other personal expenses, was suspended from the British Parliament's Conservative caucus and his unpaid role as a trade envoy to Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina.

Dion Thompson, 24, who is in a federal prison on drug and gun charges, was indicted in the 2017 murder of an off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer after detectives received a tip that reinvigorated the cold case, prosecutors said in a news release.

Jesse Law, the Republican Party chair of Clark County, Nev., facing charges in connection with the filing of fake electoral documents that declared Donald Trump the state's presidential winner in 2020, was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

Ruben Vardanyan, former investment banker and state minister in the Karabakh region now jailed in Azerbaijan, started a hunger strike to press demands for a speedy trial, his family said.

Waylon Kurts, a former St. Olaf College student of Montpelier, Vt., accused of planning a campus shooting, had two felony counts dismissed as a judge said there's no evidence that he communicated "threats of violence or second-degree assault" when he discussed firearms and gun parts with a friend.

Daniel Riley, 22, of St. Louis was sentenced to 19 years in prison on several charges, including second-degree assault, in connection with a downtown car crash that resulted in a Tennessee teenage volleyball player losing her legs.

Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment and son of "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry, said the first model of the USS Enterprise "is going to get restored and we're working on ways to get it out so the public can see it" after an auction house facilitated the return of the missing miniature spaceship.