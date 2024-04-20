Let kids be kids

"There is no malady or shortcoming of character among today's youth which cannot be ameliorated by a judicial reduction of parental meddling." If that quote sounds a bit Twainish, it's because the acquaintance who uttered it is as fanatical about Samuel Clemons as his mom was about Elvis.

He shared the thought on Eclipse Day as we watched mothers slather their children with sunblock on an afternoon that was actually quite mild and pleasant. He and I are both from that "X" generation that has been aptly described as feral. And we both sometimes feel that the wildness of our upbringing was in many ways preferable to the shield-kids-from-reality approach which currently prevails.

Our story begins once upon an old retention pond in a neighborhood not far away, where boys were given BB guns at age 8. Little Ralphy never put his eye out, but we learned a lot from those peashooters.

For starters, we found our future political affiliations. If you used a Daisy (made at that time in Rogers) BB rifle, you were solidly conservative. You aimed carefully, always maintained a count of your ammo, and quenched your thirst on Coca-Cola. Future libs preferred the Crossman air rifles and drank that abominable Pepsi which hailed from God knows where. They also wasted their ammo and were constantly borrowing BBs, at exorbitant interest, from their conservative buddies. Personally, I had inherited a Benjamin pump-up pellet pistol with a brass barrel and faux-pearl grips which, unfairly, classified me as a country club Republican.

Our juvenile shooting club also taught civic responsibility. That retention pond, in hot summer, became the haven of no small number of snakes. Note that I didn't call it a safe haven. We got it in our minds that the adults were oblivious to the threat posed by these cottonmouths. It fell upon us to eliminate the slithering horror so that our parents would not fall prey to their nightly predations. Of course we also knew that we were popping a fair number of harmless water snakes along with the terror-vipers. But kids are a reflection of their parents' thinking, and the "kill them all and let God sort them out" mentality of the Vietnam era had certainly made an impression upon us.

Let's not forget the small-unit tactics and marksmanship we came to master. To a casual observer, we were a few kids with BB guns. To the snakes, we were the First Marine Division, the defenders of the Alamo, the Spartans at Thermopylae. We crouched for hours behind the sedge broom grass, waiting to pop our enemies in the head when they surfaced for air. Coordinated fire from eight BB guns can nearly duplicate the effect of 20-gauge when it impacts. It may be that the Pentagon stole the phrase, "shock and awe" from the few serpents that survived to be debriefed in D.C.

We also experienced empathy and learned to value human life on that pond one particular winter. One of our members decided to go skating in his Nikes on one-quarter-inch of pond ice on a snowy day when school had been canceled. Arkansas ain't New England. He fell through. One of us shouted for a rope. One insisted (as school safety films had taught us) that we needed to rescue him with a human chain which surely would have dunked us all. Another hollered that we should call the fire department.

The calmest boy among us shouted that he should just stand up and walk since the water was only about three feet deep.

Yes, we often got ourselves into trouble. But we also got ourselves out of trouble. We got lost in the woods behind that old pond. We learned to find our way out. We were also smart enough to travel in groups. We never encountered the proverbial stranger with candy. Yet we didn't particularly fear such a reprobate. Please see above, regarding coordinated BB fire on the enemy.

And ultimately, the snakes themselves taught us one of life's great lessons. After all, they hadn't been bothering us to begin with. If every religion had "leave us alone, we'll leave you alone" as the 11th commandment, then religion might actually pull mankind itself out of its snaky retention pond.

A quote attributed to Mark Twain goes, "I've lived through some terrible things in my life, some of which actually happened." It's something to ponder when it comes to raising kids. Yes, bad things can happen. Bike helmets, curfews, and safety lectures about sexual predators are needed preventatives against the dangers of this world. And I darn sure wouldn't give a kid a BB gun without a pair of protective glasses.

But there comes a point when children must venture beyond the front lawn to develop their character and courage, and learn from their mistakes.

Nearly five decades later, how did our little gang turn out? Well, one of us, I believe the bright one whose knowledge of water depth helped save a friend from drowning, went on to assist countless more people in distress. The pond is now a city park named in his memory. Trooper Jimmie White II died in a duty-related motorcycle crash in 2002.

Another of our crowd is now an aerospace engineer. The guy who fell through the ice embarked on a brief career in grand larceny, but inexplicably found a new attitude and a legitimate vocation after a brief stint in Tucker Prison. Yet another manages a convenience store out in the deserts of Nevada, but says the job affords him ample time for reading, and he's quite happy with his life.

So far as I know, I'm the only one who pursued a less-than-reputable vocation.

Byron Fayette, a Searcy native, is a semi-retired talk radio host.