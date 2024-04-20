Pick up after your pup

We have been blessed to have the beautiful trails that anyone can enjoy in northwest Arkansas. My favorites are the Coler, Crystal Bridges and Slaughter Pen trails. I walk with my dog and have been dismayed by the amount of dog poop that other dog owners refuse to pick up. Every few steps you will see another pile, and I have even seen the mess more than once not five feet from a waste station that supplies bags and receptacles.

For quite some time I could not imagine who would be so inconsiderate as to leave such a mess for others to step in or over if they left the path. It finally dawned on me. It's them thar dadburned 'Publicans! Who else but them thar deplorable uneducated Trumpers could bring such an unpleasant feeling to me and my little ol' dog?

RICK WHITE

Bentonville

Trump and taxpaying

Candidate tax declaration is always an issue during an election year. Joe Biden has been open and clear about his income and taxpaying history. What will we get from Donald Trump?

We have never had a clear picture of Trump's taxpaying history. He has always claimed to be "under audit." It took a New York Times insider story to reveal that Donald Trump hadn't paid taxes in years. Apparently his business losses were great, which, of course, could be subtracted from gains. He didn't want any of this revealed because he wanted to maintain the illusion of his business acumen.

Donald Trump is a walking illusion. He's said he's a rich man worth over $10 billion and has $400 million in cash. "I don't need anybody else's money." Hmmm ... and he doesn't pay taxes.

Other quotes he uses to fit his interests: "I am a genius" and smart people don't pay taxes. He's "a star" and these beliefs entitle him to get away with sexual improprieties. I wonder how a smart star will do in a New York trial?

He has a lie ready to fit any situation and he believes that if you repeat a lie enough it becomes the truth. Hmmm ... and this man is running for president of the United States. And he expects presidential immunity!

What's next? What will history say about Donald Trump and the people who support him?

At home sometimes, when I am working on a project, and it somehow gets off-track, I often just throw it out and start over. That's pretty hard to do with taxes and politics.

P.L. GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village

Experiment worked

I just finished watching "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment." I think Sheriff Eric Higgins should be commended for helping these inmates better themselves. The difference this program made in these men's lives was remarkable. And if the naysayers can come up with a better plan, let them try it. If not, they need to keep their mouths shut. We need more programs like this around the country to help reduce the recidivism rate. Keep up the good work, Sheriff!

SHARON MILLER

Sherwood

Walking to save lives

With a changing workforce, being in the office from 9-5 is no longer a typical workday. Many jobs now offer hybrid, remote, and work-from-home options that employees can choose from. Amid all these changes, keeping employees connected and active is more important than ever and many employers are struggling to do so.

One way employers can create a stronger sense of connection is by participating in the American Heart Association Central Arkansas Heart Walk. When you participate in the Heart Walk, you're promoting a workplace focused on health and well-being and giving employees the opportunity to thrive. Heart disease and stroke affect people in very personal life-changing ways. And the Heart Walk gives employees a voice to share why fighting cardiovascular disease is important to them as individuals.

Heart Walk is not just a single day, but a year-long effort. Through the Heart Walk, employees can commit to being healthy all year with one another and continue to gain valuable team-building and leadership experience that will impact real lives. With every step taken and every dollar raised, you are a part of the solution for a world of longer, healthier lives for all.

I urge all Little Rock area employers to sign up, step out and inspire your employees to share their personal why for walking. I walk to save lives. You can too. For more information, visit CentralArkansasHeartWalk.org.

WANDA KING

Little Rock

Wanda King is vice president of FEP and Medicare Advantage Operations at Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield.