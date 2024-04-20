0m Prince Harry, the son of King Charles III and fifth in line to the British throne, has formally confirmed he is now a U.S. resident. Four years after Harry and his American wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, decamped to a villa in Montecito, Calif., a travel company he controls filed paperwork this week informing British authorities that he has moved and is now "usually resident" in the United States. The documentation was received Monday by Companies House, the government agency that oversees the incorporation of companies in the United Kingdom. The filing further separates Harry from his role as one of the king's counselors of state -- members of the royal family who can be deputized to carry out the duties of the monarch if he is unwell or out of the country. The crown informed Parliament in 2022 that "in practice" only working members of the royal family would be called upon to fill in for the monarch. Harry, 39, is facing scrutiny about his U.S. residency. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has questioned the Department of Homeland Security's decision to grant Harry a U.S. visa following admissions of drug use that were included in "Spare." The foundation, which has asked a judge to force the department to release Harry's immigration file, argues that the prince either lied on his visa application or was given special treatment because a history of drug use would normally disqualify an applicant from being granted a visa.

Actress Mariska Hargitay helped a young girl find her mother after the child mistook her for a police officer. While filming "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" last week in New York City, Hargitay was approached by a girl who'd lost her mom at Fort Tryon Park. Hargitay at the time was sporting a badge as part of Olivia Benson's costume, a witness told People, adding the girl hadn't noticed any of the show's crew nor Hargitay's co-star, Ice-T. Despite not actually being in law enforcement, Hargitay assisted the girl, even ensuring the show halted production for 20 minutes, according to the outlet. She ultimately managed to help the girl reunite with her mom. "We've been on a parallel journey," Hargitay told People earlier this year. "There's a thing: WWOBD, 'What would Olivia Benson do?' ... If there's a crisis, I just take over and lead like that." Hargitay, 60, has portrayed the New York Police Department detective-turned-captain since "SVU" premiered in 1999 on NBC. The network recently renewed the show for a historic 26th season.