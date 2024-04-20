EPA approves 15%

ethanol for summer

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Environmental Protection Agency cleared the way Friday for a higher blend of ethanol to be sold nationwide for the third summer in a row, citing global conflicts that it says are putting pressure on the world's fuel supply.

The agency announced an emergency waiver that will exempt gasoline blended with 15% ethanol from an existing summertime ban. Gasoline with 10% ethanol is already sold nationwide, but the higher blend has been prohibited in the summer because of concerns it could worsen smog during warm weather.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the waiver was warranted because of "Russia's unjustified, unprovoked and unconscionable war against Ukraine" and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which he said are putting pressure on the global fuel supply. He said the diminished U.S. refining capacity is also a factor.

The biofuels industry and politicians in the Midwestern states where ethanol is produced from corn praised the EPA's decision. They have portrayed ethanol as a product that helps farmers, reduces prices at the pump and lessens greenhouse gases because the fuel burns more cleanly than gasoline.

"Allowing uninterrupted sales of E15 will help extend gasoline supplies, prevent fuel shortages, protect air quality and reduce carbon emissions," said Renewable Fuels Association President and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Cooper.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called the decision "a huge victory for Iowa farmers, American energy independence, and consumers."

-- The Associated Press

Dollar General set

to host NLR job fair

Dollar General will host a job fair next Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Little Rock Hilton Garden Inn as the company looks to staff its new distribution facility.

The company, based outside Nashville, Tenn., announced the construction of its $140 million North Little Rock warehouse last August, and the company expects to employ about 300 people there.

"Our supply chain network plays a critical role in ensuring products are delivered to (Dollar General) customers, and distribution center team members make meaningful impact and support Dollar General's mission of Serving Others," Bob Brown, senior director of distribution centers, said in a statement Friday.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Simmons First leads

state index higher

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 885.59 up 13.78 points.

Shares of Simmons First National Corp. rose 4% to lead the index Friday. Shares of America's Car-Mart rose 3.7%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.