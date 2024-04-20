Oaklawn ’Cap features intriguing field

HOT SPRINGS -- He has to do it on the track, of course, but on breeding alone, Highland Falls might swamp his opponents in today's Grade II $1.25 million Oaklawn Handicap at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

The 4-year-old was to the manor born -- bred in Kentucky by mighty Godolphin LLC -- and with parents on the Social Register of racing: Sire Curlin won the 2007 Arkansas Derby and was two-time Horse of the Year for partners including the late Jess Jackson, and Round Pond was one of the greatest mares owned by the late Rick Porter. Both horses won graded races at Oaklawn

Brought along carefully by trainer Brad Cox, Highland Falls finished an encouraging fourth, beaten less than three lengths, in the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap on March 3, the colt's first stakes outing. Three for five in a career dating to an Aug. 23 debut victory at Kentucky's Ellis Park, the chestnut colt goes nine furlongs today from the rail post under Florent Geroux, carrying 118 pounds.

"Well-bred horse that we took a shot in a Grade I last time," said Cox, who has 43 career Oaklawn stakes victories. "Ran OK. Probably wasn't enough pace for him to really close into, but he bounced out of it well. We shipped him to Churchill. He's been working steadily here.

"Really happy with his last few moves and he shipped down there in good order. We'll see. Hopefully, he gets a good trip."

Octane, a 5-year-old Brethren gelding, returns for Florida owner-breeder Arindel Farm after winning the Grade III Razorback Handicap on Feb. 24. Assigned 120 pounds, Juan Alvarado-trained Octane keeps Julien Leparoux aboard.

Some of the sport's top trainers -- Bob Baffert, Steve Asmussen and Cox among them -- are represented in the race, which was bumped up from a $1 million purse last year. Under a deal with the Maryland Jockey Club, the winner receives automatic entry to the Grade III $250,000 Pimlico Special at 1 3/16 miles May 17 in Baltimore.

Two years after winning the race for Dallas Stewart and beaten a head last year by Proxy when with D. Wayne Lukas, Last Samurai returns after running sixth in the Grade III Oaklawn Mile on March 30. Making his second start for Eddie Milligan Jr. but 30th for since-deceased Arkansas owner-breeder Willis Horton -- whose son Kevin manages the operation -- the 6-year-old Malibu Moon stallion may offer generous odds with Richard Eramia in tack under 118 pounds.

"He's doing well, working well," Milligan said. "I just don't know if he's a hundred percent ready to compete with that group, as consistent as he was last year. I think after this race, yes, I think we'll be back on track with him."

Reincarnate, third in the Santa Anita Derby, races for Hall of Fame trainer Baffert, whose Muth (Arkansas Derby) and Adare Manor (Apple Blossom Handicap) swept Oaklawn's Grade I races two weeks apart. Good Magic's 4-year-old son keeps Juan Hernandez, Baffert's latest go-to jockey.

"He ran a big race off the layoff in the Big 'Cap," Baffert said. "He's been up there before. He shows up every time. I think it's a good spot. I think he will fit with those horses. It's going to be tough, but he's doing pretty well."

Asmussen-trained Red Route One won the inaugural Bath House Row last year, three weeks after running sixth in the Arkansas Derby. The Gun Runner 4-year-old, a Winchell Thoroughbreds product, does his best running late. Shipping north off a win in the Grade II New Orleans Classic for his fourth start of the year, Red Route One keeps Joel Rosario, his winning rider in the nine-furlong Bath House Row.

"Obviously, very nice win in New Orleans last time out," Asmussen said. "This is a very good opportunity for him. Keeps moving forward."

Stablemate Magion March 23. Keith Asmussen rides for his father, Oaklawn's soon-to-be 13-time training champion.

Skippylongstocking, a 5-year-old son of Exaggerator, is a 3-1 program favorite, winning Tampa Bay's Grade III Challenger for the second year in a row March 9 and taking the Grade II Charles Town Classic in August before third in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile in November. Florida-based Saffie Joseph Jr. trains Skippylongstocking (jockey Jose Ortiz) and race starter County Final (EdwinGonzalez), the latter a 6-year-old Oxbow gelding proficient on dirt or grass.

Instant Coffee, a multiple graded winner by Bolt d'Oro,, formerly trained by Cox and Brittany Russell, makes his first start in Jose D'Angelo's barn. Completing the field are 5-year-old Guntown, a last-out claim of $80,000 in New York by owner-trainer Mike Maker, and Double Crown, who has started twice at Oaklawn (eight times overall) for Raymond Ginter Jr. since the Hot Springs season began Dec. 8.