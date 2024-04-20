GOLF

Four-way tie at Hilton Head

Collin Morikawa had another solid round Friday in the RBC Heritage with a 5-under 66 and appears to be getting back to the reliable form that made him a two-time major champion. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler's form never seems to change. Even after an emotionally taxing victory at Augusta National, the world's No. 1 player is right in the mix. It's crowded at the top after two days of warm, ideal conditions for scoring at Hilton Head, S.C., and this $20 million signature event is wide open going into the weekend. Morikawa had a four-way share of the lead with Tom Hoge (64), J.T. Poston (68) and Sepp Straka. They were at 11-under 131, one shot ahead of a group that features Ludvig Aberg, the Masters runner-up. Scheffler didn't look as though he did anything special, the very trait that makes him so good. He was bogey-free, picked up birdies on the par 5s on the front nine and then ran off three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back for a 65. He was three shots back. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 70 on Friday and stands at 4-under 138.

Korda in hunt at LPGA

Nelly Korda, seeking to tie an LPGA Tour record with her fifth consecutive win, shot a 3-under 69 on Friday in the second round of the Chevron Championship, leaving her one shot behind leaders Atthaya Thitikul and Jin Hee Im in the year's first major. Korda began the day two shots off the lead after opening with a 68 at Carlton Woods. She got out to a tough start Friday, making a double bogey on the first hole before making birdies on two of the next three. She finished with six birdies, one bogey and the double to post 7-under 137. The top-ranked Korda is seeking her second major after winning the Women's PGA Championship in 2021. She could join Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events.

Late surge carries Bryan

Wesley Bryan went from comfortably leading at the start to needing a big finish at the end Friday in the Corales Puntacana Championship, and he got every bit of that for a 6-under 66 to move back in front of Justin Lower. Bryan was tied for the lead in the morning when he reached the par-5 seventh hole to begin his eagle-birdie-birdie finish. Lower, playing three groups behind, did well to stay in range with two birdies over the last three holes for a 64. Bryan, playing on a sponsor exemption, was at 15-under 129 to set the 36-hole tournament record by two shots. It also marked Bryan's personal best for 36 holes. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nico Echavarria is tied for eighth place. Echavarria is at 9-under 135 after a 64 on Friday. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is at 1-over 145 after a 71 on Friday. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) posted a 74 on Friday and stands at 2-over 146.

Bjorn leads at Irving

Thomas Bjorn posted a first-round score of 7-under 64 at the Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas, to take a one-shot lead over four players in the Invited Celebrity Classic. Tied for second are Paul Broadhurst, Clark Dennis, Jerry Kelly and Y.E. Yang, all at 6-under 65. Little Rock's Glen Day shot a 1-under 70. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 1-over 72. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot an 8-over 79.

BASEBALL

Rockies pitcher out 6 weeks

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland is expected to miss between one month and six weeks because of a strained left elbow and says the pitch clock may have been a factor. Freeland said the elbow issue is not related to a right shoulder injury sustained this week during a collision at home plate as a pinch runner. Atlanta's Spencer Strider and Cleveland's Shane Bieber are among the pitchers who will miss the season following elbow injuries. Freeland said he worked over the offseason to gain velocity. His fastball this season averaged 90.2 mph, the same as last year but higher than in his previous six seasons. The 30-year-old left-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday and reliever Noah Davis was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque before Friday night's game against Colorado was rained out and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

TENNIS

Ruud, Tsitsipas advance

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas won to advance to the Barcelona Open semifinals on Friday, keeping them on course to meet in a second consecutive final. Ruud beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-3 to notch his season-leading 27th win. The sixth-ranked Norwegian has two more wins than Jannik Sinner. Tsitsipas saved two match points to rally past Facundo Diaz 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8). Tsitispas struggled with his serve and double-faulted seven times. One of them cost him a break while the Greek player was trying to serve out the match up 5-4 in the third set. He then had to save a match point while serving again before facing the brink again in the tiebreaker. The seventh-ranked Tsitsipas easily defeated Ruud to claim his third title at Monte Carlo last weekend.

Top seed tops Raducanu

Emma Raducanu's winning run came to an end in a 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Friday. Raducanu, ranked 303rd, had produced some of her best form since winning the 2021 U.S. Open as she won two Billie Jean King Cup matches last week and followed up with two wins to reach the Stuttgart quarterfinals. That form wasn't quite enough to beat the top-ranked Swiatek, who is on course to win the Stuttgart tournament for the third year running in a key part of her clay-court preparation for next month's French Open.

FOOTBALL

Former NFL GM dies

Bill Tobin, a longtime NFL executive who helped construct the Chicago Bears' famed 1985 championship team and later built a playoff team as the Indianapolis Colts' general manager, has died. He was 83. The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that Tobin had died, and the Bears also confirmed his death. Tobin spent the past two decades working for the Bengals as an area scout alongside his son Duke, the team's director of player personnel since 1999. Tobin joined the Bears in 1975 as their director of pro scouting and was elevated to director of player personnel in 1984. He was promoted to vice president of personnel in 1986 and remained in that role through 1992. He was Indianapolis' general manager from 1994-96 and the Detroit Lions' director of player personnel from 2001-02.

NCAA sanctions Arizona State

Arizona State and four former members of its football coaching staff have reached an agreement with the NCAA on penalties for impermissible in-person contact with recruits during the covid dead period. Two others are contesting portions of their respective cases via a written record hearing, according to a release by the NCAA on Friday. Under the penalties, Arizona State was hit with four years probation, a fine, an already-served self-imposed ban for the 2023 postseason and vacation of records for games in which ineligible student-athletes competed. The Sun Devils also will have a reduction in scholarships and recruiting restrictions in alignment for the Level I-mitigated classification for the school. The agreed-upon violations also include recruiting inducements, impermissible tryouts and tampering by the staff under former coach Herm Edwards. The resolution includes an agreement that the violations demonstrated unethical conduct by involved individuals and a head coach responsibility violation. The school also agreed that it failed to monitor the program.