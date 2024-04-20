100 years ago

April 20, 1924

MENA -- An unusual story of how a land terrapin captures a chicken hawk is being told here and is vouched for by Miss Lula White and others. Miss White saw the hawk on the ground unable to fly and upon investigating found the bird had a land terrapin holding on to his foot. Miss White captured the hawk and terrapin and carried them to a neighbor's where the hawk was killed and its head saved for the bounty that Polk County pays for the feathered chicken thieves.

50 years ago

April 20, 1974

A fire believed to have been set by inmates in the County Jail destroyed four mattresses, a television set and various personal effects in a second floor cell about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Chief Jailer O.A. Allen said. Allen said 22 inmates had to be moved from a cell block on the north side of the floor where the fire occurred because of the smoke and flames, but another cell block on the south side of the floor was not affected because the smoke funneled out a north side window. Allen said he was investigating to determine whether the fire was arson. Two inmates were hospitalized several hours for smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries.

25 years ago

April 20, 1999

CONWAY -- Few Arkansans know that a graduate of Hendrix College played a major role in wiping out rubella, also known as German measles, a disease that has caused birth defects in thousands of children. Fewer know that the former Arkansas Children's Colony in Conway, now the Conway Human Development Center, was part of that research. Dr. Harry L. Meyer Jr., who worked with Dr. Paul Parkman to develop the rubella vaccine, received an honorary doctor of humane letters degree Friday from Hendrix College in recognition of his accomplishments. Meyer graduated from Hendrix 50 years ago. The chance to research as an undergraduate at Hendrix helped spark his career, Meyer said. The rubella vaccine breakthrough occurred in the 1960s while Meyer was a National Institute of Health researcher.

10 years ago

April 20, 2014

LAKE CATHERINE STATE PARK -- Researchers from the University of Tulsa and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have announced the discovery of a new and unique species of aquatic salamander found at Lake Catherine State Park, near Hot Springs. A scientific paper describing the 2½-inch-long amphibian was recently published in the journal Zootaxa. The Ouachita Streambed Salamander, Eurycea subfluvicola, can be officially added to a growing list of 28 species of salamanders that call Arkansas home. The scientific name "subfluvicola," which means "dwells below the stream," refers to this salamander's habit of moving down into the streambed gravels during the summer months when surface waters dry up.