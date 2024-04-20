OTHERS SAY: No debate about it

The 49 Senate Republicans spent Wednesday afternoon furiously sputtering that they weren't allowed to debate if Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, duly and formally impeached by the House, should be tried in the upper chamber.

It's their own fault, having blocked a chance to engage in several hours of debate, so they have nothing to complain about.

Under the normal workings of the Constitution's impeachment provisions, the House, by a majority vote, impeaches (which means charging or indictment) and the Senate holds a trial, which requires a two-thirds majority for conviction.

But that is if the impeachment is valid, and in the case of Mayorkas, it is not. The Republicans and their puppet master Donald Trump are ginning up the machine against immigration and making Mayorkas their whipping boy for chaos at the border.

Forget that it was Trump who spoiled a bipartisan immigration bill that would have tightened up the border.

Republicans sought either a trial before all 100 senators, as pushed by Sen. Mike Lee or, as Sen. Ted Cruz wanted, a special committee to conduct the trial, as has been done with some trials of impeached federal judges. So Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer offered the GOP a deal.

He agreed to an hour debate on the two GOP options. If they both failed, as was expected with the 51-49 Democratic control, Schumer then would make a motion to dismiss the first of the two articles of impeachment as not being constitutional. There would then be a one-hour debate on that. And then Schumer would move to dismiss the second article of impeachment, again with an hour for real debate.

Finally, Schumer would move to end the court of impeachment. Overall, it was three solid hours of debate about the Mayorkas case. The Republicans said no.

And when their stalling ended, the two articles of impeachment were dismissed, and the court of impeachment was concluded.