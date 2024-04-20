Payne, Cal’s first UA hire, to make $900,000 per year

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kenny Payne signed a three-year contract as an assistant coach for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team in a deal that was finalized Thursday.

Payne, 57, will be paid $900,000 per year as part of the agreement that runs through the 2026-27 season. That is believed to be the highest salary ever for an Arkansas basketball assistant coach.

The contract was released Friday as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

Payne can receive up to $100,000 in annual bonuses -- a $50,000 bonus for Arkansas playing in the NCAA Tournament and a $50,000 bonus for the team reaching the Sweet 16.

According to the Louisville (Ky.) Courier Journal, Payne will receive buyout payments from the University of Louisville through March 31, 2027. Those buyout payments could cost the school up to $7.25 million, but will be offset partially by his Arkansas salary.

Payne's Arkansas contract is set to expire April 14, 2027. If he is fired by the Razorbacks for convenience, he will be owed the remaining salary of his contract through the expiration date, subject to mitigation.

The contract includes a no-compete clause that would prohibit Payne from accepting another assistant coaching job within the SEC. The clause would not prohibit him from becoming a head coach within the conference.

Payne could owe Arkansas a buyout if he leaves to accept another assistant coaching job. The buyout would be equal to 20% of the remaining value of his contract. He would not owe a buyout to accept a head coaching position or if the UA athletic director agrees to waive the buyout.

Payne went 12-52 in two seasons at Louisville, his alma mater, before he was fired on March 13. He took the job when Louisville was under the threat of potential sanctions from the NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The five-year investigation into the program concluded without sanctions during Payne's first season.

As a 10-year assistant coach to John Calipari at Kentucky, Payne was part of four teams that reached the Final Four and won a national championship in 2012. Calipari was hired as Arkansas' head coach April 10 and Payne became his first hire.

Calipari's contract, which is also the largest for an Arkansas head coach, has a $7 million base with annual retention bonuses and includes a no-compete clause.

FOIA requests uncovered letters of resignation for former Arkansas assistants Anthony Ruta and Todd Lee. Ruta's resignation letter stated he planned to accept a job at Southern Cal, where former Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman was hired earlier this month. Lee did not state his plans.

Michael Musselman, an assistant for his father at Arkansas, identifies himself as a USC assistant coach in his social media bio. USC has not officially announced any hirings to Eric Musselman's staff.

Keith Smart and Ronnie Brewer were also part of Arkansas' assistant coaching staff in 2023-24. That staff was in line to be paid $954,000 annually, slightly more than the annual salary for Payne.

Brewer is listed as an assistant coach along with Payne on the Arkansas basketball website, but it is not clear whether he will retain that role next season on Calipari's staff.