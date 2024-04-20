Pitchers lift Hogs over Gamecocks

The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team could not generate much offense in Friday's series opener at South Carolina.

Thanks to Hagen Smith and a water-tight bullpen, the No. 2 Hogs didn't have to.

Smith turned in another masterful six-inning appearance and the University of Arkansas scratched out 2-1 win over the No. 21 Gamecocks before a crowd of 8,242 at Founders Park in Columbia, S.C.

The game featured no run-scoring hits and only two half innings with runs scored in the middle of contest.

The Razorbacks (33-5, 13-3 SEC) remained a half-game ahead of No. 1 Texas A&M in the SEC West while winning with just two runs scored for the first time this season. They improved to 15-3 in games decided by two runs or less.

South Carolina (26-12, 8-8) fell at home for the fifth time this season.

Stone Hewlett coaxed a full-count groundout by Parker Noland to first baseman Ben McLaughlin with a pair of runners on with two outs in the ninth to end the game and notch his second save.

Hewlett relieved Gabe Gaeckle, who escaped a seventh-inning jam by retiring eight consecutive batters before giving up a two-out double to pinch hitter Blake Jackson, the Gamecocks' only extra-base hit, in the ninth.

Smith (8-0) had a touch of wildness with five walks, but he allowed only two singles to Cole Messina and struck out 11 on 99 pitches. Smith notched his seventh double-figure strikeout game in 10 starts this season and pushed his career total to 299 strikeouts.

South Carolina Coach Mark Kingston was ejected in the top of the ninth inning by home plate umpire Mark Winters for arguing a hit by pitch on the Razorbacks' Peyton Holt, perhaps the result of simmering frustration that had been building in the late innings.

Arkansas continued its offensive struggles in conference road games. The Hogs left the bases loaded in the eighth and ninth innings without scoring and stranded 14 runners total. Arkansas went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

The Razorbacks stranded two runners at second base through the first five innings but could not get one to third.

Wehiwa Aloy doubled with one out in the first but did not move from there as South Carolina starter Roman Kimball struck out McLaughlin and Nolan Souza.

After Kimball walked Ty Wilmsmeyer and Peyton Stovall with one out in the third inning, he was pulled in favor of relief ace Ty Good (4-1), who entered as the team ERA leader at 2.53.

Good retired Aloy on a fly ball to left. Then McLaughlin hit a sinking liner to right on which Ethan Petry made a diving and tumbling catch to end the inning.

The Gamecocks had four base runners through four innings against Smith -- Cole Messina's single to open the bottom of the first, a couple of walks and a hit batter -- but none reached third.

That changed in the fifth, which opened with Talmadge LeCroy drawing a walk and moving up on Austin Brinling's sacrifice. Nine-hole hitter Will Tippett drew a walk and Messina reached on an infield single to load the bases. Parker Noland followed with a chopper to hole at shortstop, where Aloy made a strong pick and throw across his body on the RBI groundout.

The Hogs intentionally walked Petry to load the bases and Smith struck out Dalton Reeves looking to escape further damage.

After South Carolina scratched for the first run without getting a ball out of the infield, the Razorbacks did them one better by scoring two runs in the top of the sixth with only one ball out of the infield.

Good walked McLaughlin and Souza to open the inning, then Holt reached on an infield single with a well-placed bunt toward third. When Good fell behind Kendall Diggs 2-0, pitching coach Matt Williams called on Chris Veach, who struck out Diggs on a full-count change-up.

McLaughlin scrambled home on a wild pitch to tie the game, then Jack Wagner lofted a fly ball to medium-depth center field on which Souza tagged and scored easily to make it 2-1.

South Carolina had a chance against Christian Foutch, the first Hogs' reliever, in the seventh, when Brinling singled and Foutch drilled Tippett in the helmet as he squared to bunt.

Gaeckle relieved and left the runners right there by retiring Messina and Noland on fly balls and striking out Petry.

The Razorbacks also got their first two batters on base in the eighth as Holt walked and Diggs was hit by a pitch. But the Gamecocks wriggled out of trouble as pinch-hitter Ross Lovich popped up a bunt, Hudson White flied out and Stovall popped up to right with the bases loaded.