Promising roster returning for UA





FAYETTEVILLE -- The ascent of the University of Arkansas gymnastics team in 2024 led to a flurry of firsts for fifth-year Coach Jordyn Wieber's squad.

Most notably, the Razorbacks advanced to the NCAA Championships for the first time since the format changed in 2019, which narrowed the number of qualifying teams from 12 to eight.

Beyond that, the team broke its program-record meet score three times, culminating in its first 198-plus with a 198.1 in a win over Nebraska on March 15.

The Razorbacks placed seventh at the NCAA Championships on Thursday in Fort Worth, the third-highest finish in school history behind a fifth place in 2009 and a sixth place in 2012.

Arkansas scored 197 or better in a school-record 11 meets, smashing the old record of five scores of 197-plus in a season.

But the Razorbacks could not hit the 197 mark in Thursday's semifinal, bowing out of their NCAA semifinal with a score of 196.4775. A series of mistakes on the balance beam and too many deductions in the floor exercise during the first half of the meet were too much for the Razorbacks to overcome.

On the plus side, Arkansas can return 22 of the 24 routines it put up at the NCAA Championships, and 19 of its 20 counting scores.

Uneven bars specialist Reese Drotar, a sophomore and the tallest Razorback at 5-8, turned in an All-America performance with a 9.925 in the Razorbacks' final rotation Thursday.

Junior Leah Smith and sophomore Cami Weaver, who both scored 9.8875 to tie for sixth on the vault, also earned postseason All-America honors.

The Razorbacks have a loaded sophomore class headlined by Lauren Williams of Rogers, Frankie Price and a nice array of uneven bars specialists. Their junior class features mainstays in Kalyxta Gamiao, Maddie Jones and Smith.

If Wieber and staff can keep the roster intact, there's a chance Arkansas can vault into the top 10 in 2025.

"We have a lot of young ones in our lineup, which is really encouraging for the future," Wieber said Thursday night. "So many of them got great experience competitively this year. And not only that but on the biggest stage at this meet.

"I looked at them after the meet and just said, 'Hopefully you guys learned a lot. I know you did throughout the whole season.' We're going to continue to take those things and build on it and continue to build confidence into next season."

Arkansas notched 16 wins, tied for the third-most in school history behind 21 in 2009 and 18 wins in 2012.

Additionally, freshmen Hailey Klein, Priscilla Park and Dakota Essenpries contributed big routines through the course of the season, with Park playing into the scoring early and Klein and Essenpries coming on later.

The only seniors whose eligibility is expired are uneven bars specialist and team leader Jensen Scalzo, transfer senior Sirena Linton, who contributed mostly on balance beam but also the uneven bars, and Emma Kelley.

If the young roster can sharpen its skills during the offseason, another passel of 197s is a distinct possibility for next season.

"I think it says the future is very bright," Wieber said of the scoring potential of the underclassmen. "They just continue to get better and need to work even harder and learn a lot about this team and themselves and the program and continue to push for the program, and they want more.

"So I'm really excited to see the way that translates into next year's season as well."





The Arkansas gymnasts team placed seventh at the NCAA Championships on Thursday in Fort Worth, the third-highest finish in school history behind a fifth place in 2009 and a sixth place in 2012. Arkansas scored 197 or better in a school-record 11 meets, smashing the old record of five scores of 197-plus in a season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)







If Arkansas gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber and staff can keep the roster intact, there’s a chance the Razorbacks can vault into the top 10 in 2025. “We have a lot of young ones in our lineup, which is really encouraging for the future,” Wieber said Thursday night. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)







Uneven bars specialist Reese Drotar, a sophomore and the tallest Razorback at 5-8, turned in an All-America performance with a 9.925 in the Razorbacks’ final rotation Thursday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





