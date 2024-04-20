Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:10 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 161-545 (29.5%)

LEE'S LOCK Miss Rockette in the seventh

BEST BET Wildwood Queen in the 12th

LONG SHOT Octane in the 11th

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

DOUGHTY*** was beaten only a nose in a $30,000 conditioned claiming race just two starts back, and she switches to the stable's "go to" rider following a poor performance. GOLD STRATEGY has finished with energy in consecutive third-place finishes, while competing at a higher claiming price. SASSY LASS has not hit the board in five races at the meeting, but she has earned competitive Beyer figures competing against better.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 DoughtyBejaranoMorse9-5

1 Gold StrategyDe La CruzHornsby3-1

8 Sassy LassBaileyMcBride7-2

3 Betty JoAsmussenMoquett6-1

9 PredictingBarbosaMartin8-1

2 Dat Dares RightZimmermanKeithan10-1

4 KitiaraArrietaMartin12-1

5 Be My HuckleberryCastilloLoy30-1

6 CoromandelWalesPuhl30-1

2 Purse $37,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

POLTERER*** has crossed the wire first in 5 of 10 races at Oaklawn, and the determined front-runner is at the top of his game. NEPAL UP finished second in a similar spot two races back, and the finisher was compromised by a slow pace in his last race. FIGHTERTOWN defeated conditioned claiming rivals by six widening lengths, and he was claimed by a winning stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 PoltererArrietaCompton7-5

1 Nepal UpBejaranoVan Berg7-2

2 FightertownEsquivelSchultz5-2

7 W W CrazyDe La CruzHornsby8-1

5 Golden BanditSaezRosin12-1

8 Cool MemoryOrtizJoseph12-1

6 Man On the MoonAsmussenVance15-1

3 R DocZimmermanDurham30-1

3 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

ONE WAY OR ANOTHER*** has lost a late lead in two second-place finishes at the meeting, and she is taking a big drop in class and having her blinkers removed. COURAGEOUS CAPPEN is dropping into a state-bred race following a competitive fourth-place finish, and she is another two-time runner-up at the meeting. NGALA ran an inexplicably poor race as a heavy post-time favorite April 5, but she was a decisive winner in her previous and picks up top national rider in Joel Rosario.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 One Way Or AnotherTorresMorse7-5

4 Courageous CappenEsquivelDurham7-2

9 NgalaRosarioMoquett5-2

7 Pat's GalHarrCline8-1

6 Natural TouchVazquezCreighton12-1

5 Classy EdgeDe La CruzRufino12-1

8 Little BurritoBarbosaVan Berg20-1

1 K J's Pistol AnnieSaezSoto30-1

3 Dixie Girl ToZimmermanWestermann30-1

4 Purse $62,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $62,500

EXECUTIVE POWER** raced close to a fast pace when beaten three lengths in a deceptive career debut, and typical second-out improvement will make him a threat. MAX'S PREP was one-paced in his only start as a juvenile, but he has been working smartly at Keeneland for his return, and trainer Brad Cox excels with fresh runners. CATALINA CRUSH is having blinkers removed following consecutive late-running third-place finishes.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Executive PowerAsmussenAsmussen4-1

1 Max's PrepGerouxCox7-2

3 Catalina CrushVazquezWilliams5-1

4 VeracruzinLeparouxMcPeek12-1

11 J J's RangerBejaranoHartman6-1

2 RocketeightyeightOrtizHartman6-1

7 Sky MasterSantanaMason8-1

8 Sir OttoArrietaRarick8-1

6 GuatapeFuentesHobby15-1

9 Let's Go ChampBowenJewell30-1

5 Kennel ClubTorresHobby20-1

5 Purse $35,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

REBELIOUS** is working well for powerful trainer Brad Cox, who is very profitable with first-timers making their debut at route distances. EMPIRE'S BEST has been beaten less than a length in three of his past four races, and he is an experienced two-turn runner. DIRBAS ships from Turfway in good form, and he is making his first start for high percentage trainer Cipriano Contreras.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 RebeliousGerouxCox3-1

3 Empire's BestArrietaStuart5-2

13 DirbasEsquivelContreras6-1

1 Famous Final SceneEramiaVon Hemel4-1

4 ViganoAsmussenZito8-1

8 Phenomenal DreamVazquezShorter12-1

11 Saturday StarterSantanaWard12-1

12 Parisian PromiseLeparouxMcPeek15-1

9 DiomedesBowenMcKnight15-1

7 StrasseJuarezLukas15-1

6 Trabr's CreedBarbosaMartin15-1

10 Outlaw RunZimmermanCline20-1

5 Tap ValleySaezPuhl30-1

6 Purse $68,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $62,500

LIFE IS HARD** has been competitive in second-level allowance races, and he looms a big threat in this softer conditioned claiming sprint. IMPROBABLE JOURNEY has won only 2 of 22 races, but he is very quick and a wire-to-wire danger at this level. RITHM NIC has finished in the money in 3 of 4 races at the meeting, and his natural speed always has him perfectly placed into the stretch.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Life Is HardSantanaDiVito5-2

6 Improbable JourneyArrietaShirer3-1

5 Rithm NicBowenJewell7-2

4 Crew DragonCastilloRobertson5-1

9 Backside BuzzTorresVance8-1

1 SpeakinofthedevilAsmussenAsmussen8-1

7 Shuffle DanceOrtizMoquett12-1

2 My Uncle LeonSaezDixon20-1

8 ShouldaboughtdabarFletcherMurphy30-1

7 Purse $115,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

MISS ROCKETTE**** has recorded the fastest gate work at Santa Anita in four consecutive gate drills, and the expensive daughter of Into Mischief represents the barn of trainer Bob Baffert. FLASHY DANCER had to overcome a troubled start in an encouraging second-place debut, and she has a license to show marked improvement with the experience and improved break from the gate. GOURMET set an honest pace in a second-place route finish at Fair Grounds, and Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen is adding blinkers.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Miss RocketteHernandezBaffert8-5

6 Flashy DancerGerouxCox9-5

1 GourmetRosarioAsmussen4-1

7 Scenic BeautyAsmussenLukas12-1

3 Looking for GinnyLeparouxMcPeek12-1

2 CatalystTorresAsmussen12-1

9 Amy ZEramiaVon Hemel15-1

10 Baby AveryCourtVance30-1

4 Lyrical PardonBejaranoAmoss30-1

8 Defining JoyEsquivelMcPeek30-1

8 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ETHAN ENERGY** is battle tested in graded stake company, and too much early trouble was his undoing when beaten just four lengths in his local debut. AWESOME RUTA earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure when ninth-best in the Grade II Louisiana Derby. DIMATIC was a clear maiden allowance winner with today's rider aboard in February, and he is well spotted after a 10th-place finish in the Grade I Arkansas Derby.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Ethan EnergyGerouxCox5-2

5 Awesome RutaCastilloFoster3-1

6 DimaticRosarioAsmussen4-1

1 Pappy's RevengeArrietaRobertson5-1

7 Give Me a ReasonSantanaAsmussen6-1

2 Mighty MessageTorresAmoss12-1

3 Call the CavalryLeparouxMcPeek12-1

4 Golden PlateVazquezOrtiz10-1

9 ChaperoneChuanMorse30-1

9 The Bathhouse Row. Purse $200,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds

MILITANT** tracked a slow pace before edging clear in a sharp two-turn maiden allowance win, and the added ground is going to work in his favor. IMPERIAL GUN was a decisive maiden allowance winner in his only previous race with Rosario aboard, and he is properly spotted after an eighth-place finish in the Arkansas Derby. BRILLIANT MAN is a steadily improving colt with competitive Beyer figures, and he will benefit from a ground saving trip.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 MilitantGerouxCox5-2

3 Imperial GunRosarioAsmussen3-1

1 Brilliant ManBejaranoHartman5-1

4 Informed PatriotSantanaAsmussen6-1

2 Maximus MagicBowenMcKnight4-1

6 Gould's GoldTorresMcPeek8-1

8 Count DraculaEsquivelMcPeek12-1

7 Willy D'sSaezCompton15-1

10 The Valley of the Vapors. Purse $200,000, 1 mile, 3-year-old fillies

NEOM BEACH** defeated entry-level allowance runners in a useful tuneup, and she returns to stake company after a competitive effort in the Grade III Honeybee. MIDSHIPMAN'S DANCE crossed the wire only a nose behind the top selection in the Honeybee, and she is a contender if able to hold form for her new trainer. MERASOL SUGAR was caught inside the final furlong by the top selection March 29, and the front-running filly may appreciate the turn back in distance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Neom BeachRosarioAsmussen5-2

2 Midshipman's DanceVazquezRarick5-1

5 Merasol SugarAsmussenOrtiz7-2

7 I'm a MessLeparouxMcPeek6-1

11 WinnableHernandezMcPeek8-1

6 Under the PalmsEsquivelMcPeek10-1

3 Blue SquallTorresMorse10-1

4 Xtreme Smoke ShowArrietaRobertson12-1

10 Tx Women for ArtsFuentesAsmussen20-1

9 Sakura BlossomJJHernandezPowell20-1

8 Candy AisleSantanaFincher15-1

11 The Oaklawn Handicap. Grade II. Purse $1,250,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up

OCTANE** may not have the class of others, but he was game in winning the Grade III Razorback Handicap, and an expected moderate pace will work in his front-running favor. RED ROUTE ONE has won 3 of 5 races at today's nine-furlong distance, including the Grade II New Orleans Handicap last month at Fair Grounds. REINCARNATE shortens up following a third-place finish in the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap, and the Bob Baffert trainee figures near the lead from gate to finish line.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 OctaneLeparouxAlvarado5-1

5 Red Route OneRosarioAsmussen7-2

6 ReincarnateJJHernandezBaffert4-1

1 Highland FallsGerouxCox9-2

10 SkippylongstockingOrtizJoseph3-1

3 Magic TapAsmussenAsmussen10-1

9 County FinalGonzalezJoseph15-1

11 Instant CoffeeTorresD'Angelo15-1

8 Last SamuraiEramiaMilligan20-1

7 GuntownVazquezMaker20-1

2 Double CrownCJHernandezGinter30-1

12 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

WILDWOOD QUEEN**** was narrowly defeated while nearly six lengths clear of the third-place finisher in her second race, and the quick and improving filly is strictly the one to beat. ALOHA BABY finished a clear second behind a talented filly in her second start of the season, and an improved break from the gate will make her a threat. QUEEN MALLARD was forwardly placed when third behind the top selection last month.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Wildwood QueenFuentesBecker8-5

8 Aloha BabyTorresCates2-1

6 Queen MallardAsmussenMoquett8-1

7 Q's Your MamaArrietaPeitz10-1

4 Presleys TurnHarrDixon15-1

10 Queen WilhelminaJuarezSchultz12-1

11 This Damsel MayflySaezCline15-1

12 My JuliaBejaranoMorse15-1

13 DenadaQuinonezOwens15-1

14 Melania TEsquivelTranquilino15-1

9 Indian SpiritBowenJackson15-1

3 Linnie MaeWalesWitt20-1

2 SparklyCourtFires20-1

1 Arr PiratetreasureZimmermanDurham30-1