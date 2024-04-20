BASEBALL

Alma 11, Fort Smith Northside 4 Logan English's inside-the-park home run capped a five-run fifth inning as Alma rallied to defeat Northside in a nonconference game at Fort Smith. Northside led 4-3 to start the fifth, but Alma erased it when Brayden Driscoll singled and scored on Michael Taylor's double. Branson Brogan then doubled to score Taylor and give the Airedales the lead before English did his damage one out later and gave Alma an 8-4 cushion. Brogan and Cash Wilson also drove in three runs apiece for Alma, which added three runs in the sixth. Brogan joined Driscoll and Easton Daily as the Alma hitters with two hits apiece.

BENTON HARMONY GROVE 1, GENOA CENTRAL 0 Dax Hammett gave up 3 hits and ripped 9 strikeouts in 7 full innings to lead Harmony Grove (14-4, 6-1 3A-7) to the top seed going into its upcoming conference tournament. Peyton Potter also stole two bases for the Cardinals, who've won five of their last six contests.

Booneville 18, Greenland 8 Rhett Nietert's bases-clearing triple capped a seven-run first as Booneville went on to defeat Greenland in a nonconference game at Greenland. Rylen Ray had a two-run home run, while Parker Smith drove in four runs for the Bearcats. Ray and Jace Washburn finished with three RBI apiece for Booneville, which compiled 10 runs over the last three innings. Brandon Vaughan, Hank Ramsey and Zander Rankin each had two hits for Greenland, while Carter Jackson and Brooks Baxendale drove in three runs apiece.

BRYANT 7, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 1 A five-run sixth inning propelled Bryant (15-3, 9-0 6A-Central) against its league counterparts. Jace Ruffner and Justen Myles smacked home runs in that sixth for the Hornets, who remained perfect in the conference. Gideon Motes struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings as well.

LAKE HAMILTON 3, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 0 Easton Hurley struck out 11 batters to support Lake Hamilton (19-2, 11-1 5A-South), which maintained a two-game lead in the conference. The senior also went 2 for 4 from the plate for the Wolves.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 5, JONESBORO 2 Asher Hamilton threw a complete game to aid Catholic (10-9, 6-4 6A-Central), which was coming off a 6-1 loss to Joe T. Robinson on Thursday. The senior struck out 11 for the Rockets, who'd dropped two straight before rallying past the Golden Hurricane. Asa Myers and Parker Dobson both batted in runs for Jonesboro (10-9, 4-6).

MARION 24, KIRBY, TENN. 0 (3) Marion (17-6) banged out 17 hits, including three from Carter Benton, to roll. Eight players also drove in at least two runs for the Patriots, who are 9-1 over their past 10 games.

Prairie Grove 11, McDonald County, Mo. 4 Connor Hubbs and Luke Cesena each had three hits and two RBI as Prairie Grove used a five-run third to take the lead for its win at home over McDonald County. The Tigers trailed 4-3 after two innings before Jaxon Beare started the outburst with a game-tying RBI single and scored the go-ahead run on an error. Cesena then doubled in a run, followed by Luke Vance's sacrifice fly and Asher Linn's RBI single. Linn finished with two hits and two RBI for Prairie Grove, while Maddox Ogle, Bryce Ledgerwood and Beare each had two hits.

Springdale 4, Grove, Okla. 1 Nick Brady's two-run double proved to be all the offense Springdale needed to defeat Grove in a nonconference game at Bulldog Field. J.P. Scroggins had a double and Adam Lind walked before Brady delivered his shot to left field. Grove scored a run in the fourth to cut the Bulldogs' lead in half, but Scroggins belted a two-run home run in the sixth after A.J. Woods was hit by a pitch. Jack Pounders threw three scoreless innings to earn the win while Brady and Woods each threw two innings in relief, with the latter earning the save.

Springdale Har-Ber 4, Springfield Kickapoo 3 Davis Dyer delivered the game-winning RBI single and lifted Har-Ber to a nonconference victory at Wildcat Field. Caleb Smith drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh and took second on a wild pitch before Dyer hit a hard grounder into center for the walkoff hit. The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead in the third when Luke Cornelison hit an RBI single and Brady Smith followed with a sacrifice fly. Braden Sprague added an RBI double in the fifth to make it a 3-1 game, only to have Kickapoo tie the game with two runs in the top of the seventh. Reid Felder, who picked up the last two outs after starter Rhett Richardson threw 6 1/3 innings, earned the victory in relief.

SYLVAN HILLS 12, BATESVILLE 2 Caleb Harrison was 4 for 4 with 3 runs batted in during a 10-run romp for Sylvan Hills (12-10). Jayden Sloan and Payton Zielstra were each 2 for 4 for the Bears.

Van Buren 4, Huntsville 2 Peyton Pschier drove in Van Buren's first two runs, and the Pointers went on to defeat Huntsville in a conference game at Huntsville. Pschier had an RBI single in the first inning, then he and Clark Seeger each hit a sacrifice fly in the third and made it a 3-0 game. Huntsville scored its run in the bottom of the sixth off a Van Buren error and a groundout by Brady Bolinger, but the Pointers added an insurance run in the seventh when Ian Rowe walked and later scored on wild pitch.

WALNUT RIDGE 10, MELBOURNE 2 Jaxton Brady went 2 for 3 with 2 runs batted in as Walnut Ridge (23-4, 14-0 3A-2) ran past the Bearkatz. Rex Tedder had two hits and two runs scored while T.J. Owens had two RBI for the Bobcats.

WHITE HALL 11, PINE BLUFF 0 Jackson Henderson fired a no-hitter to stake White Hall (8-11, 5-7 5A-South) over its Jefferson County rivals. Landon Lackey went 3 for 3 with 2 runs batted in, and Kel McEntire was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI for the Bulldogs.

SOFTBALL

CABOT 7, CONWAY 1 Emily Titus nailed a home run as Cabot (18-4, 6-2 6A-Central) outlasted the Lady Wampus Cats and gave Coach Chris Cope his 400th victory. Payton Nicholson also delivered a home run for the Lady Panthers,

COTTER 11, FLIPPIN 1 (5) Paige Meis and Emily O'Neal both went 3 for 3 with 2 runs batted in to give Cotter (12-3) its seventh win in a row. Addi Decker and Avery Rice each added two hits for the Lady Warriors. Zoe Donahue struck out 9 and gave up 1 hits in 5 innings as well.

FARMINGTON 9, BENTONVILLE WEST 6 Morgan Uher pelted two home run and drove in five for Farmington (18-3) as it handed the Lady Wolverines a nonconference loss.

PANGBURN 7, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 1 Emma Moorehead went 3 for 4 with a home run to launch Pangburn (5-9). The sophomore drove in three runs for the Lady Tigers.

SHERIDAN 15, EL DORADO 0 Jadyn Ashcraft had three hits in a rout for Sheridan (19-2, 12-0 5A-South), which ended a rare two-game losing streak. The Lady Jackets scored eight runs in the opening inning, with Kylie Fennessy and Chloe Ashmead driving in two runs each, to build a huge lead.

BOYS SOCCER

ROGERS 6, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 0 Erik Ramos delivered a hat trick to lead Rogers to a 6A-West Conference victory over Southside. Ramos scored with assists from Jerry Sandoval, Jesus Mazanera and Carlos Chicas. Ramos had the assist on a Chicas goal, while Alexis Jimenez scored off an assist by Cesar Hernandez and Manzanera scored off an ssist by Isaiah Fonseca.

FAYETTEVILLE 2, BENTONVILLE WEST 0 Diego Gonzales and Christian Kambale scored goals for the Bulldogs who improved to 11-3, 4-1. West dropped to 2-8-4, 0-4-2.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

BROOKLAND 10, GREENE COUNTY TECH 0 Weston Speir yielded just 1 hit and walked 1 with 8 strikeouts to push Brookland (17-8) to a shutout. Gabriel Carter had three hits, and Elijah Snearly ended with two hits for the Bearcats.

CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 12, ROSE BUD 8 George Heer went 3 for 5 with 3 runs batted in and 2 runs scored as Conway St. Joseph (15-3) won its 11th straight game. Michael Longing contributed 2 hits, 3 runs scored and 3 drawn walks while Trevor Jackson, who struck out 7 in 5 2/3 innings, notched 2 hits and 2 RBI for the Bulldogs. Xavier Stobaugh also finished with two RBI in the win. Calan England collected three hits and three RBI for Rose Bud (11-13). Jayden Bell and Tanner Bell logged two hits each for the Ramblers.

HEBER SPRINGS 3, MILLS 1 Ty West gave up 3 hits and struck out 8 in 7 innings to enable Heber Springs (6-18, 1-8 4A-5) to slip past the Comets. Tanner Graham and Logan Lozeau each scored runs for the Panthers. Aaramis Briggs, who drove in the only run for Mills (2-16, 0-9), recorded 6 strikeouts and gave up 5 hits in 7 innings.

MELBOURNE 8, CAVE CITY 3 Brennon Burch and Peyton Elms each went 3 for 4 at the plate for Melbourne (17-4, 11-2 3A-2), which avenged last week's 5-3 loss to the Cavemen. Hayden Edwards, who struck out 10 and walked 1 in 6 1/3 innings, went 2 for 4 for the Bearkatz.

PANGBURN 3, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 1 Rhett Tharp's eight strikeouts helped Pangburn (13-6) silence its Class 6A foes' bats. Cole Ramsey had two hits, and Iann Dunn scored twice for the winning Tigers. Luke Lorence went 2 for 4 for Central (11-11).

SOFTBALL

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 11, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 1 Kayla Myers went 3 for 5, including a 3-run home run in the sixth inning, as Central Arkansas Christian (2-6) cruised. Myers also gave up 1 hit and struck out 12 in 7 innings for the Lady Mustangs.

CLINTON 9, PANGBURN 0 Lily Emberton flourished by going 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 2 runs batted in during a rout for Clinton (10-6). Lexi Wallace and Abigail Parks both had two hits, and Katherine Henry, who hit a home run, added three RBI for the Lady Yellowjackets. Dixie Jean Newland and Emily Wilson chimed in with a RBI each for Clinton. Ellisa Franklin led Pangburn (4-9) with two hits.

MAYFLOWER 5, HEBER SPRINGS 2 Ruby Otts was 3 for 4, and Isabella Immel smacked a solo home run in the third inning of a hard-fought victory for Mayflower (17-4), which has won 15 straight games. Kylee Branscum ended 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored for the Lady Eagles. Otts also struck out six batters in 7 innings. Taylor Youngblood, who had two hits, smoked a home run in the fifth inning for Heber Springs (14-4). Taylor Parker was also 2 for 4 for the Lady Panthers.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 11, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 1 (5) Ally Mendoza and Brenya Winston both had three hits and two runs batted in during a 10-run demolition for Mount Vernon-Enola (10-3, 8-3 2A-2). A.J. Person was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI, Jenna Jobe was 2 for 3 with 3 runs scored, and Ashleigh Sprague finished 2 for 5 with 2 runs scored for the Lady Warhawks. Allie Schmidt was 2 for 2 and drove in a run for White County Central (2-16, 0-12).

MOUNTAIN VIEW 15, CEDAR RIDGE 3 (5) Kashlee Morgan's grand slam highlighted a thrashing for Mountain View (10-9), which put an end to its five-game losing streak.

PERRYVILLE 9, CLARKSVILLE 6 Ella Tolley, a freshman, drilled a two-run home run to fuel Perryville (9-7) in a nonconference clash with the Lady Panthers. The win was the third in the past four contests for the Lady Mustangs.

QUITMAN 15, NEMO VISTA 0 (3) Dakota Rhodes was 2 for 2 with 4 runs batted in as Quitman (19-6) extended its winning streak to 10. Sadie Poole was 2 for 3 with 4 RBI, and Emma Fenley tacked on 1 hit, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored for the Lady Bulldogs. Paislee Davis chipped in with a 2 for 2 effort with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI for Quitman.

SHIRLEY 2, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 1 Hunter Hutto dominated on the mound for Shirley (12-4, 9-3 1A-2) in its slim win over the Lady Eagles. Hutto struck out 14 and gave up 1 hit in 7 innings. She also had a hit, as did Kasey Kuydendall, for the Lady Blue Devils, who got the game-winning run in the seventh on Mylee Newland's sacrifice fly. Sam Corpier scored a run for West Side Greers Ferry (7-8, 4-7).

SPRING HILL 6, HOPE 5 Ava McBrayer hit a key home run to push Spring Hill (7-7) past the Lady Bobcats. Baili Butler also cranked a home run for the Lady Bears.