High school
Friday's scores
BASEBALL
Ashdown 14, Malvern 4
Bay 6, Marmaduke 4
Benton 5, Joe T. Robinson 2
Benton Harmony Grove 1, Genoa Central 0
Bigelow 5, Perryville 0
Booneville 18, Greenland 8
Bryant 7, Little Rock Central 1
Clinton 12, Valley Springs 2
Conway Christian 19, Subiaco Academy 9
Conway St. Joseph 11, Magnet Cove 1
Cotter 10, Marshall 1
Crossett 6, Monticello 2
De Queen 7, Camden Fairview 3
Dover 7, Lavaca 2
Fountain Lake 15, eStem 1
Hampton 7, Hermitage 2
Jasper 18, Lead Hill 8
Johnson County Westside 12, Magazine 5
Jonesboro Westside 17, Blytheville 0
Lake Hamilton 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 0
Little Rock Catholic 5, Jonesboro 2
Marion 24, Kirby, Tenn. 0
McCrory 15, Buffalo Island Central 5
Midland 14, White County Central 8
Morrilton 9, Fort Smith Southside 0
Nashville 3, Arkadelphia 1
Parkers Chapel 4, Fordyce 3
Pea Ridge 12, Lincoln 11
Prescott 11, Jessieville 0
Salem 5, Cave City 4
Sheridan 8, El Dorado 1
Spring Hill 18, Caddo Hills 2
Springdale 4, Grove, Okla. 1
Star City 4, Watson Chapel 3
Taylor 6, Junction City 2
Tuckerman 12, Hoxie 2
Van Buren 4, Huntsville 2
Viola 16, Calico Rock 1
Walnut Ridge 10, Melbourne 2
West Fork 13, Lamar 12
West Side Greers Ferry 13, Norfork 2
White Hall 11, Pine Bluff 0
SOFTBALL
Ashdown 5, Malvern 1
Bradley 20, Emerson 5
Bryant 12, Little Rock Central 1
Cabot 7, Conway 1
Cotter 11, Flippin 1
Dardanelle 10, Cossatot River 9
De Queen 6, Camden Fairview 4
East Poinsett County 19, Rector 1
Farmington 9, Bentonville West 6
Fort Smith Northside 7, Gentry 3
Genoa Central 6, Benton Harmony Grove 2
Hampton 18, Hermitage 3
Horatio 8, Murfreesboro 1
Izard County 1, South Side Bee Branch 0
Jasper 18, Lead Hill 15
Jonesboro Westside 11, Cross County 6
Lamar 15, Pottsville 3
Lincoln 5, Van Buren 3
Manila 12, Corning 8
Mayflower 6, Little Rock Christian 5
Melbourne 8, Walnut Ridge 0
Morrilton 8, Lonoke 6
Mount Vernon-Enola 11, Cedar Ridge 1
Mountain Home 10, Marshall 0
Nashville 15, Arkadelphia 0
Newport 1, Mountain View 0
Pangburn 7, White County Central 1
Parkers Chapel 27, Fordyce 12
Perryville 5, Bigelow 2
Prescott 18, Jessieville 0
Quitman 15, Sloan-Hendrix 0
Rison 10, Woodlawn 5
Rogers 2, Gravette 0
Salem 20, Cave City 0
Sheridan 15, El Dorado 0
Smackover 5, Lake Village 0
Spring Hill 11, Caddo Hills 7
Star City 21, Watson Chapel 0
Texarkana 4, Benton 3
Tuckerman 15, Marked Tree 0
West Side Greers Ferry 17, Norfork 1
SOCCER
Boys
Bryant 4, Little Rock Central 0
Cave City 1, Lonoke 1, tie
Conway Christian 1, Crowley's Ridge 1, tie
Cossatot River 7, Benton Harmony Grove 0
El Dorado 8, Sheridan 0
Fayetteville 2, Bentonville West 0
Fort Smith Northside 1, Rogers Heritage 0
Harrison 1, Greenwood 1, tie
Hot Springs Lakeside 5, Lake Hamilton 1
Joe T. Robinson 1, Brookland 0
Malvern 0, Nashville 0, tie
Mountain View 2, Riverview 1
Nettleton 2, Paragould 1
Rogers 6, Fort Smith Southside 0
Russellville 6, Alma 0
Searcy 6, Greene County Tech 0
Springdale 4, Bentonville 0
White Hall 11, Pine Bluff 1
Girls
Bauxite 2, De Queen 1
Brookland 1, Joe T. Robinson 0
Cave City 7, Lonoke 0
Conway 5, Cabot 0
Cossatot River 2, Benton Harmony Grove 0
Decatur 1, Gentry 0
El Dorado 5, Sheridan 1
Fort Smith Northside 1, Rogers Heritage 1, tie
Harrison 3, Greenwood 2
Hot Springs Lakeside 7, Lake Hamilton 0
Jonesboro Westside 2, Batesville Southside 1
Little Rock Central 3, Bryant 1
Marion 4, West Memphis 0
Mount Mt. Mary 1, Jonesboro 0
Mountain Home 6, Van Buren 0
Nashville 5, Malvern 1
Riverview 11, Mountain View 0
Russellville 7, Alma 0
Searcy 8, Greene County Tech 0