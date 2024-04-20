Scores

Today at 2:08 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school

Friday's scores

BASEBALL

Ashdown 14, Malvern 4

Bay 6, Marmaduke 4

Benton 5, Joe T. Robinson 2

Benton Harmony Grove 1, Genoa Central 0

Bigelow 5, Perryville 0

Booneville 18, Greenland 8

Bryant 7, Little Rock Central 1

Clinton 12, Valley Springs 2

Conway Christian 19, Subiaco Academy 9

Conway St. Joseph 11, Magnet Cove 1

Cotter 10, Marshall 1

Crossett 6, Monticello 2

De Queen 7, Camden Fairview 3

Dover 7, Lavaca 2

Fountain Lake 15, eStem 1

Hampton 7, Hermitage 2

Jasper 18, Lead Hill 8

Johnson County Westside 12, Magazine 5

Jonesboro Westside 17, Blytheville 0

Lake Hamilton 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 0

Little Rock Catholic 5, Jonesboro 2

Marion 24, Kirby, Tenn. 0

McCrory 15, Buffalo Island Central 5

Midland 14, White County Central 8

Morrilton 9, Fort Smith Southside 0

Nashville 3, Arkadelphia 1

Parkers Chapel 4, Fordyce 3

Pea Ridge 12, Lincoln 11

Prescott 11, Jessieville 0

Salem 5, Cave City 4

Sheridan 8, El Dorado 1

Spring Hill 18, Caddo Hills 2

Springdale 4, Grove, Okla. 1

Star City 4, Watson Chapel 3

Taylor 6, Junction City 2

Tuckerman 12, Hoxie 2

Van Buren 4, Huntsville 2

Viola 16, Calico Rock 1

Walnut Ridge 10, Melbourne 2

West Fork 13, Lamar 12

West Side Greers Ferry 13, Norfork 2

White Hall 11, Pine Bluff 0

SOFTBALL

Ashdown 5, Malvern 1

Bradley 20, Emerson 5

Bryant 12, Little Rock Central 1

Cabot 7, Conway 1

Cotter 11, Flippin 1

Dardanelle 10, Cossatot River 9

De Queen 6, Camden Fairview 4

East Poinsett County 19, Rector 1

Farmington 9, Bentonville West 6

Fort Smith Northside 7, Gentry 3

Genoa Central 6, Benton Harmony Grove 2

Hampton 18, Hermitage 3

Horatio 8, Murfreesboro 1

Izard County 1, South Side Bee Branch 0

Jasper 18, Lead Hill 15

Jonesboro Westside 11, Cross County 6

Lamar 15, Pottsville 3

Lincoln 5, Van Buren 3

Manila 12, Corning 8

Mayflower 6, Little Rock Christian 5

Melbourne 8, Walnut Ridge 0

Morrilton 8, Lonoke 6

Mount Vernon-Enola 11, Cedar Ridge 1

Mountain Home 10, Marshall 0

Nashville 15, Arkadelphia 0

Newport 1, Mountain View 0

Pangburn 7, White County Central 1

Parkers Chapel 27, Fordyce 12

Perryville 5, Bigelow 2

Prescott 18, Jessieville 0

Quitman 15, Sloan-Hendrix 0

Rison 10, Woodlawn 5

Rogers 2, Gravette 0

Salem 20, Cave City 0

Sheridan 15, El Dorado 0

Smackover 5, Lake Village 0

Spring Hill 11, Caddo Hills 7

Star City 21, Watson Chapel 0

Texarkana 4, Benton 3

Tuckerman 15, Marked Tree 0

West Side Greers Ferry 17, Norfork 1

SOCCER

Boys

Bryant 4, Little Rock Central 0

Cave City 1, Lonoke 1, tie

Conway Christian 1, Crowley's Ridge 1, tie

Cossatot River 7, Benton Harmony Grove 0

El Dorado 8, Sheridan 0

Fayetteville 2, Bentonville West 0

Fort Smith Northside 1, Rogers Heritage 0

Harrison 1, Greenwood 1, tie

Hot Springs Lakeside 5, Lake Hamilton 1

Joe T. Robinson 1, Brookland 0

Malvern 0, Nashville 0, tie

Mountain View 2, Riverview 1

Nettleton 2, Paragould 1

Rogers 6, Fort Smith Southside 0

Russellville 6, Alma 0

Searcy 6, Greene County Tech 0

Springdale 4, Bentonville 0

White Hall 11, Pine Bluff 1

Girls

Bauxite 2, De Queen 1

Brookland 1, Joe T. Robinson 0

Cave City 7, Lonoke 0

Conway 5, Cabot 0

Cossatot River 2, Benton Harmony Grove 0

Decatur 1, Gentry 0

El Dorado 5, Sheridan 1

Fort Smith Northside 1, Rogers Heritage 1, tie

Harrison 3, Greenwood 2

Hot Springs Lakeside 7, Lake Hamilton 0

Jonesboro Westside 2, Batesville Southside 1

Little Rock Central 3, Bryant 1

Marion 4, West Memphis 0

Mount Mt. Mary 1, Jonesboro 0

Mountain Home 6, Van Buren 0

Nashville 5, Malvern 1

Riverview 11, Mountain View 0

Russellville 7, Alma 0

Searcy 8, Greene County Tech 0

