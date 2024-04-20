Spa City man held in bogus home sale

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested early Thursday on a felony warrant stemming from allegations that he fraudulently obtained more than $7,000 from another man in 2020 by claiming to be a real estate agent and taking money for a house that wasn't for sale.

Nicholas Dean John, 37, of 108 Tatum St. was taken into custody at his residence shortly after 8 a.m. and charged with theft of property over $5,000, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

John was being held on a $3,500 bond locally and had a no-bail hold out of the Benton Police Department. He was no longer in custody in Garland County as of Friday, but is set to appear June 7 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Aug. 5, 2020, a man filed a theft report with Hot Springs police alleging that on Feb. 1, 2020, he had located a property on Maylott Street that was listed for sale.

He made contact with a man, identified as Nicholas "Nick" John, who is alleged to have claimed to be the real estate agent for the property. An agreement was made to purchase the property and on Feb. 15, the man wrote a check to John for $5,000.

On Feb. 18, a real estate contract, including the offer and acceptance, was signed by both parties. On Feb. 20, a check for $2,605 was written by the man to John, who then failed to contact the victim any further.

Since the initial transaction, the man learned that the property was not for sale. He reported the incident to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission and learned that John is not a licensed real estate agent.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Hot Springs police detective Nathan Rines showed the victim a photo lineup and he reportedly identified John "promptly and confidently" as the person who posed as a real estate agent and accepted the checks.

Both checks had been cashed for a total loss to the victim of $7,605.