Springdale boys soccer makes attitude adjustment, blanks Bentonville

SPRINGDALE -- An attitude adjustment might be just what Springdale's boys soccer team needed, according to Coach D.J. Beeler.

The Bulldogs scored a pair of goals in each half to run past Bentonville 4-0 in a 6A-West Conference game Friday at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

The win comes after a 0-0 draw against Bentonville West on Tuesday. Beeler said he didn't feel his team was as focused as it needed to be Tuesday, but that wasn't the case against the Tigers (7-6-1, 3-2-1), who came into the match atop the league standings with 10 points.

"We have a ton of respect for Bentonville, and I think that's the reason that the attitude was what it needed to be coming into the game, the focus and the approach from the kids," Beeler said. "It's because we know what Bentonville is capable of. I was just happy to see us come out and have the right attitude and the results speak for themselves."

Springdale had success much of the night of playing the ball forward and using its speed to run it down and create offensive chances.

The Bulldogs' first goal, however, came off of a set piece in the fifth minute of the game. Aaron Rodriguez sent in a cornerkick that was corralled by Johnny Alcala, who found an open Allen Maldanado in front of the goal for a 1-0 Springdale lead with 35:26 left in the first half.

Springdale's second goal came with 15:38 remaining for a 2-0 lead. Geovanni Castro, with his back turned, launched a ball down the field that Bryan Bartolo was able to run down behind Bentonville's defense and score.

It was the kind of scoring opportunity Bentonville Coach Mike Devaney said he warned his team about coming in.

"The issue with us is we trained on that [Thursday] to kill the spacing behind because what we know is they're quick up front," Devaney said. "And when your kids don't go out and do what you expect of them and you leave them lots of space in behind for them to run in behind you, then that's our fault and we contributed to our demise."

Springdale took a 3-0 lead with in the 50th minute on a penalty kick Geovanni Salazar after a foul in the 18-yard box.

The Bulldogs' final goal came with less than 6 minutes remaining. After a ball was played down the left side, Bartolo sent a pass across the face of the net and Jonathan Calderon deposited it for a 4-0 lead.

"It was a beautiful goal," Beeler said.

Beeler said the challenge now is to sustain the focus and attitude.

"If we can sustain it, I feel good about the games we have in front of us," Beeler said. "If we drop our focus we'll go right back to anybody in this league can beat you or tie you in a night."

Springdale (11-2-3, 3-0-2) collected three points for 11 total and passed Bentonville in the league table but now trail Fayetteville and Rogers, both of whom have 12 points after winning Friday.

Springdale plays at Fayetteville on Tuesday and then hosts Rogers next Friday.

GIRLS

BENTONVILLE 4, SPRINGDALE 0

Sydney Hopper scored two first-half goals as Bentonville (13-2-1, 5-0-1) rolled to the 6A-West Conference win.

Kayla Hurley was fouled and scored on a penalty kick to give the Lady Tigers a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Star Chesshir added a goal for Bentonville in the second half. Springdale dropped to 1-6-2, 1-4.