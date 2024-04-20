SWAC BASEBALL

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 6-3, UAPB 5-2

Jordan Williams' single to left field allowed Jadin Moreno to score in the bottom of the ninth inning and cap a stirring rally by Prairie View A&M as it completed a two-game sweep at Tankersley Field in Prairie View, Texas.

The Panthers also won Game 1 on a winning hit by Michael Smith in the ninth.

Williams' hit in the second outing finished off a two-run rally for the Panthers, who trailed 2-1 going into their final at-bat. Gavin Terry put UAPB (13-25, 4-13 Southwestern Athletic Conference) ahead with a solo home run in the top of the inning, but the first two batters reached base off errors for Prairie View (19-22, 10-7), which started its comeback.

Michael Burroughs went 2 for 4 while Smith clocked a home run for the Panthers, who've won five straight games and six of their past seven. Pitchers Matthew Krall and Leonardo Bravo also teamed to hold the Golden Lions to just two hits while combining for nine strikeouts.

In the opener, UAPB grabbed an early 3-1 lead but couldn't hold it. The Golden Lions fell behind but managed to tie the game at 5-5 in the seventh inning on a run-scoring double from Edwin DeLaCruz. But Smith eventually won it when his double sent Isaac Davila home from second.

Terry and Jalyn Williams had two hits for UAPB in the loss. Smith finished with three hits for Prairie View A&M.