‘Trailblazer’ Ivory Lyles has died at 65

Ivory Lyles, who the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture said became the first Black person to head an extension service at a predominantly white university system in the nation when he became director of the Cooperative Extension Service in Arkansas, has died.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service announced his death Friday. Officials did not give a cause of death. He was 65.

As Arkansas extension director, Lyles was also an associate vice president for agriculture within the University of Arkansas System.

He was director from October 2000 until May 2009. During his career, he worked in Arkansas, Nevada, Oregon and Tennessee.

"Ivory Lyles was a trailblazer who opened a lot of doors," said Deacue Fields, vice president-agriculture for the University of Arkansas System and head of the Division of Agriculture, which is home to the Cooperative Extension Service, in a news release.

"As I saw him at various land-grant meetings," said Fields, the first Black person to become head of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, "I appreciated hearing about his experiences."

John Anderson, current director of Arkansas' Cooperative Extension Service, said Lyles' impact is still felt throughout the system.

"Many of the county agents, extension specialists, and administrators currently in senior positions in the organization were hired during Dr. Lyles' time and are part of the outstanding cohort of extension professionals who have shaped extension's work today," Anderson said in a news release announcing Lyles' death.

Lyles, who was originally from Mississippi, received a master of science degree in agriculture education from Mississippi State University and a Ph.D. in agriculture education from The Ohio State University.

Before coming to Arkansas, Lyles was a district supervisor for the University of Tennessee and Cooperative Extension Program administrator for Tennessee State University.

He also was director of the Cooperative Extension Service and associate dean of engagement for the University of Nevada, Reno. Oregon State University hired him as vice provost for extension and engagement and director of Oregon State's extension service, retiring in March 2024.