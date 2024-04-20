UA’s Effiong sets marks in 200, relay

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas sprinter Rosey Effiong was part of setting two records Saturday night at the John McDonnell Invitational.

First Effiong ran a leg on the Razorbacks' 400-meter relay team --along sophomore Ariane Linton, freshman Kaylyn Brown and senior Amber Anning -- that won in a meet record 43.58 seconds.

Then Effiong won the 200 in a meet record 22.78, which also was a personal-best for the redshirt junior from Dallas.

Arkansas' relay broke the meet record of 43.75 run by the Razorbacks in 2017.

In the 200, Effiong broke the meet record of 22.93 set in 2015 by Taylor Ellis-Watson, a former Razorback All-American who is now Arkansas' director of operations.

Effiong said she hadn't yet been able to talk to Ellis-Watson about breaking her record.

"But I'm definitely going to boast about it at the next practice," Effiong said with a smile.

Effiong's specialty is the 400, where she finished third at this year's NCAA Indoor Championships to help Arkansas win a second consecutive national title. She also finished sixth in the 200.

"I think it just shows that 400 runners at Arkansas -- really, everybody at Arkansas -- are very versatile and we can do it all," Effiong said of running well in the 200 and on the 400 relay. "I'm very happy, because I know my peers are also running fast. So I'm just glad to be up there, too."

Former Razorback Jada Baylark of Little Rock won the 100 in 11.31 and finished second in the 200 in 22.89.

Arkansas took the top three spots in the women's pole vault with senior Marin Chamberlin clearing a personal-best 13 feet, 11 3/4 inches for the victory followed by freshmen Rachel Homoly (13-5 3/4) and Hannah Estes (12-11 3/4).

Razorbacks junior Nia Robinson won the long jump with a 20-10 1/2 mark.

Former Razorback Shafiqua Maloney won the 1,500 in 4:14.60 and Arkansas sophomore Mia Cochran took third in a personal-best 4:15.46.

Arkansas swept the 3,000 steeplechase with victories from sophomores Jack Williams (9:20.69) and Mackenzie Rogers (10:28.73).

Harding University got second-place finishes in the men's steeplechase from sophomores Noah Haileab (9:26.95) and Josie Parks (11:04.90).

In the women's discus, Arkansas-Little Rock junior Aaliyah Mathis took second with a throw of 144-6.

In the men's discus, Harding freshman Lukas Stiper took second with a throw of 170-4 and Harding senior Spencer Helms was third at 167-1.

Arkansas' men's 400 relay of senior Lance Lang, junior Connor Washington and seniors Steven McElroy and James Benson won in a meet record 39.06, breaking the mark of 39.28 run by the Razorbacks in 2017.

Harding senior Dakarai Bush won the 400 in 45.79 with McElroy second in 45.95.

Arkansas senior William Spencer won the 400 hurdles in 51.22.

UAPB won the 1,600 relay in 3:07.14.

Former Razorback Phillip Lemonious won the 100 hurdles in 13.89 with Arkansas junior Brevin Sims second in 13.984 and Spencer third running 13.987.

Effiong said she felt better about her performance after struggling last weekend at the Tom Jones Memorial at Florida. She ran 52.23 in the 400 -- more than two seconds slower than her personal-best 50.17 -- and 23.01 in the 200.

"Last week I didn't have a good meet at all," Effiong said. "I didn't feel like myself. I wasn't myself.

"Mentally, I wasn't there. I didn't have confidence in myself. I forgot who I was. But now I remember who I am."

Effiong said she got positive feedback from Arkansas Coach Chris Johnson as well as her family members.

"My coach spoke good words to me, my family spoke good words to me," Effiong said. "Just let me know that I have people I can rely on and can catch me when I'm down."