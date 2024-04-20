VW workers vote on joining union

DETROIT -- The United Auto Workers' drive to expand its reach to nonunion factories across the South and elsewhere faced a key test Friday, when workers at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., were set to finish three days of voting on whether to join the union.

The UAW's ranks in the auto industry have dwindled over the years as foreign-based companies with nonunion U.S. plants have sold increasingly more vehicles.

Twice in recent years, workers at the Chattanooga plant have rejected union membership. Most recently, they handed the UAW a narrow defeat in 2019 just as federal prosecutors were breaking up a bribery-and-embezzlement scandal at the union.

But this time, the UAW is operating under new leadership, directly elected by its members for the first time and basking in a successful confrontation with Detroit's major automakers. The union's new president, Shawn Fain, was elected on a platform of cleaning up after the scandal and turning more confrontational with automakers. An emboldened Fain, backed by President Joe Biden, led the union in a series of strikes last fall against Detroit's automakers that resulted in favorable new contracts.

The new contracts raised union wages by one-third, arming Fain and his organizers with enticing new offers to present to workers at Volkswagen and other companies.

"I'm very confident," said Isaac Meadows, an assembly line worker in Chattanooga who helped lead the union-organizing drive at the 3.8 million-square-foot plant, which manufactures Atlas SUVs and the ID.4 electric vehicles. "The excitement is really high right now. We've put a lot of work into it, a lot of face-to-face conversations with co-workers from our volunteer committee."

The UAW's supporters have faced resistance from the company as well as from some Republican leaders. In a presentation this week apparently aimed at dissuading the plant's 4,300 production workers from voting for the union, Volkswagen listed examples of how it pays and treats them well. And six Southern governors, including Tennessee's Bill Lee, warned the workers in a joint statement last week that joining the UAW could cost them their jobs and threaten the region's economic progress.

Last fall, Volkswagen raised production worker pay by 11%, lifting top base wages to $32.40 per hour, or just over $67,000 per year. The average production worker makes about $60,000 a year, excluding benefits and an attendance bonus. VW said its pay exceeds the median household income for the Chattanooga area, which was $54,480 last May, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

But under the UAW contracts, top production workers at GM, for instance, now earn $36 an hour, or about $75,000 a year excluding benefits and profit-sharing, which ranged from $10,400 at Ford to $13,860 at Stellantis this year. By the end of the contract in 2028, top-scale GM workers would make over $89,000 a year.

If the union prevails in the vote at the VW plant, it would mark the first time that the UAW has represented workers at a foreign-owned automaking plant in the South. It would not, however, be the first union auto assembly plant in the South. The UAW represents workers at two Ford assembly plants in Kentucky and two GM factories in Tennessee and Texas, as well as some heavy-truck manufacturing plants.