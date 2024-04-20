Walk-off winner





FAYETTEVILLE -- Lauren Camenzind hit a walk-off single and the No. 16 University of Arkansas softball team outlasted No. 14 Alabama 1-0 in a pitchers duel Friday night at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks (31-11, 10-6 SEC) won their fourth consecutive series opener, all of which have come against ranked opponents.

Camenzind, a sophomore shortstop from Valley, Neb., made a difficult play to field a sharply-hit ball to end the top of the ninth inning. She said the momentum-shifting play led to her game-winning hit in the bottom half of the ninth, which broke what had been a scoreless game for a combined 241 pitches.

Her walk-off hit came after going 0 for 3 in her previous at-bats despite making good contact.

"My first two at-bats were really good," Camenzind said. "I was hitting the ball hard and it just wasn't falling my way. [I was] just trusting that I was on time and I was ready for it, and that hopefully things were going to fall my way at some point.

"When you face a really good pitcher, it's not always going to go your way every single at-bat, so I was just believing in myself even when it wasn't going my way."

It was the third game in a row between Arkansas and Alabama (30-11, 7-9) that has gone into extra innings. All three have been decided by one run.

"It's like something about our matchups just call for extra innings," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "It went our way one time; it didn't go our way the second. So I'm good with it now. We don't need to make this a longer trend than three games. Hopefully we're both good with it."

Arkansas starting pitcher Morgan Leinstock needed, a right-handed graduate transfer from Southern Miss, threw 120 pitches and allowed just four hits en route to her sixth complete game.

Leinstock faced 34 batters and struck out 6 with 1 walk and 1 wild pitch. She induced 16 groundouts and 5 flyouts.

"I just trusted my pitches throughout the game," Leinstock said. "I knew they were struggling with low [pitches] and they were hitting off of my elevator pitches. I had to make sure that I kept my drop balls down, and that's what I did to succeed."

Leinstock battled against Alabama starter Kayla Beaver, a transfer from the University of Central Arkansas, who stranded nine runners and kept the Razorbacks scoreless until Camenzind's game-winning hit in the ninth.

The bottom of the ninth began with a full-count walk drawn by Raigan Kramer, who advanced to second on a bunt by Rylin Hedgecock.

"The whole sequence was huge," Deifel said. "[Kramer] holding and keeping her zone, not stretching in that moment. That moment can sometimes take over you and be really big, and you stretch trying to make something happen. She trusted her eye to get on, and then Rylin executed a bunt.

"There's not many times Rylin has been asked to bunt in her career, but for her to get it done in that moment was so huge."

It set the stage for Camenzind's walk-off hit, which sent an announced crow of 3,839 at Bogle Park into a frenzy.

"I mean, she had good looks all day," Deifel said. "She looked really good. She was hitting it on the nose and so it was so big-time. It was just manufacturing a run and figuring out whatever it was going to take."

Beaver allowed 9 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts against 36 batters faced.

"[Leinstock] and our defense gave us a chance to get to that point," Deifel said of her team winning despite a strong pitching performance from Beaver. "They were outstanding today, and so it was a collective team effort. It was an old-fashioned pitchers duel."

Nia Carter and Cylie Halvorson led the Razorbacks with two hits apiece. Arkansas outhit the Crimson Tide 9-4 and stranded seven Alabama runners on base.

Arkansas and Alabama are scheduled to play the second game of the series today at 8 p.m. on ESPN.





Arkansas pitcher Morgan Leinstock (left) celebrates getting out of the seventh inning with catcher Kennedy Miller during the Razorbacks’ 1-0 victory Friday night at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. Kennedy allowed four hits to the Crimson Tide in the win. More photos at nwaonline.com/420alaua/. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)





