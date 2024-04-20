Young pitchers give Benton boost

BENTON -- Benton took a break from a tight conference race in Class 5A to knock off one of the toughest baseball teams from Class 4A on Friday.

The Panthers got well-timed hits from a number of players and a solid outing from a pair of youngsters on the mound to beat Joe T. Robinson 5-2 at Everett Field.

Elias Payne had two hits and scored twice for Benton (14-6), which appears to be finding its footing at just the right time.

The Panthers are in the thick of a tight-knit battle in the 5A-South. Benton is two games back of first-place Lake Hamilton and has a chance to make up considerable ground next week when it plays three league games, including one against the Wolves on April 26. But the Panthers took care of business beforehand by taking out the Senators in impressive fashion.

"They're a very good team," Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said of Robinson. "For us, we've got a log-jam in our conference, but this one helps us build some confidence. We've been struggling for probably the last three weeks at the plate, and [Thursday] when we played White Hall, we actually ended up having a big night swinging it with 12 hits.

"Coming in here [Friday], we'd struggled against lefties. We only had five hits off their starter, but I thought we really battled. All of the hits we got, they were big hits."

Brady Blackwell went 5 innings and struck out 5 while walking 4 for Robinson (16-8), which has been on an impressive run as of late.

The Senators had won four of their previous five games and was coming off a pair of strong victories over defending Class 4A champion Lonoke on Wednesday and Class 6A contender Little Rock Catholic on Thursday. The win over Lonoke was especially noteworthy because it pulled Robinson into a tie for first place in the 4A-5 Conference with two league games left in the regular season.

But the Panthers benefited Friday from sterling pitching by Blake Mitchem and Will Wright to limit the Senators' offensive production.

Mitchem scattered 4 hits and struck out 3 in 4 innings, while Will Wright came on in relief and yielded 1 hit with 4 strikeouts in 3 innings.

"And to be honest, those five hits were kind of deceiving because three of them came from one guy," Balisterri said, referring to Aidan Humbard's three-hit night. "We felt like Robinson could swing it because they've got a pretty good lineup. So for those two to go out and perform like that was good for our guys.

"Blake's a freshman, and Will's a sophomore so it makes me feel pretty good. We're going to have them for a while."

The Senators did get to Mitchem in the top of the first inning when they pushed across two runs off two hits. Nathan Johnston scored the game's first run off a hard-hit single by Humbard. Carson Waugh would follow one batter later with a grounder that sent home Victor Bulloch, who had doubled earlier.

Benton trimmed its deficit in half in its first at-bat on a sacrifice fly from Marcus Bates but surged ahead in the next inning.

The Panthers didn't record a hit in the inning, but they managed to score two runs off the same error. Payne hustled home from third after a throw on a pick-off attempt sailed deep into left field. Sawyer Wilson also scored from first to give Benton a 3-2 lead.

Payne would strike again in the fourth with a run-scoring single to right field that brought in Noah Roberson. Mason McDaniel would follow suit with an RBI single in the fifth.

That would be plenty for Benton, which allowed just one base runner over the final three innings after Robinson came away empty-handed in the fourth despite loading the bases.

"This just really gives us a boost," Balisterri said. "Being able to go out there, hold our own against one of the best teams in 4A and get it done, it can only help us moving forward."