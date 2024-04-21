22-year Little Rock Central principal seeks salary adjustment; her pay is 80% of new Southwest High principal’s

Nancy Rousseau, principal at Little Rock's Central High for 22 years, is asking the Little Rock School District to adjust her compensation package to reflect her responsibilities, experience and achievement over that of George Maxey, who became a district employee and principal at Southwest High School on Jan. 2.

Rousseau's compensation this year is $137,080, which is $33,667 less than Maxey's $170,747, or 80 cents for every dollar paid to Maxey, who last served as a principal of a traditional public high school in 2011.

The Arkansas Times Blog first reported the pay difference and Rousseau's request earlier this month.

Baker Kurrus, an attorney who is also a former Little Rock district superintendent and school board member, is representing Rousseau. On Rousseau's behalf, Kurrus asked on March 25 that the district's Compensation Equity Review Committee consider Rousseau's request for a special salary adjustment that would put her annual compensation at $184,455.

"We are waiting on a decision," Kurrus said this past week.

Superintendent Jermall Wright said Friday that Rousseau and Kurrus initially met with district administrators on April 5. The five-member compensation equity committee will meet Monday "to hear the issue from both the district and Principal Rousseau."

"The committee will then need a few days to review/consider all of the information presented before they make a recommendation to me," Wright said in text responses to questions. He also speculated that it will take "another few days for me to make a decision."

The compensation equity committee members are Shawn Burgess, chief human resources and compliance officer; Kelsey Bailey, chief deputy for finance and operations; John Daniels, director of athletics; Robert Robinson, executive director of human resources; and Jordan Eason, director of employee relations and benefits.

"Ms. Rousseau is a proven, successful administrator," Kurrus wrote to the committee in a memorandum attached to the request for the pay adjustment. "Under her leadership, Central High has been a city, state and national leader in every respect, with outstanding academic performance among all demographic groups. Ms. Rousseau is likewise a community leader who frequently speaks and appears on behalf of her school, her students and her school district. She represents LRSD extremely well."

He highlighted the school's diverse student enrollment of 2,222 this year, the 36 Advanced Placement courses offered at the campus; the naming of 354 National Merit finalists during Rousseau's tenure, including 15 this school year; and the $11.9 million in college scholarships accepted by last year's Class of 2023.

The nearly 100-year old school -- a historic landmark, part of the National Park Service, which is undergoing an $85 million campus expansion -- has had nationally ranked debate teams and music performers, as well as national math and science award winners.

"Ms. Rousseau has a broader range of job challenges than the new principal at Southwest, as well as approximately 100 more students for which she is responsible," Kurrus wrote. "She has more experience overall, and more experience in LRSD than the new principal at Southwest. She has a demonstrated record of achievement that is unparalleled in Arkansas, and surpasses the achievement record of Mr. Maxey."

Rousseau has devoted herself to her job, staff and students for almost 40 years, Kurrus said, contending that she deserves to be paid at a substantially higher rate than Maxey.

According to Kurrus' memo, Rousseau's base salary is $127,968 compared to Maxey's $155,547 for work at Southwest High, a new campus that opened in 2020-21 to replace McClellan and J.A. Fair high schools. Maxey is the fourth principal at Southwest.

Rousseau's car allowance is $720 compared to $1,200 for Maxey. She receives a stipend of $6,892 that is calculated based on school enrollment, and she has a $1,500 stipend for her education level.

Maxey is slated to receive $5,500 for the student enrollment at Southwest and a "retention stipend" of $8,500. He is not getting a stipend for his education level.

Rousseau should be placed at the highest step for her 126 grade on the pay scale, and she should receive the same car allowance as Maxey and the $8,500 retention/turnaround compensation that Maxey is receiving, Kurrus said.

The Little Rock School Board and Wright, the superintendent, talked about principal and teacher retention and performance incentives in January 2023 for the 2023-24 school year, using special federal covid-19 relief money to pay for them. That plan called for greater amounts of the incentives to go to those working in 13 schools, including Southwest High, with low achievement on state-required tests.

A four-page job description for an "executive turnaround principal" was approved by Wright on Dec. 14, last year, the same day that the Little Rock School Board ratified Maxey's selection and the day before the district's personnel department provided Maxey with a written job offer.

According to the turnaround principal job description, the job goal is to provide transformational leadership in planning, launching or relaunching and managing one of the Little Rock School District's priority schools. That is to include a focus that is first and foremost on student academic achievement, building a positive school climate, leveraging research and data to drive instruction and building high-performing staff and leadership teams, the job description said.

A priority school is the label used in the district for schools in need of comprehensive support and improvement. Southwest has a state-applied F grade. Central has a C grade. The state grading system has relied largely on results from state-required ACT Aspire exams in math, literacy and science.

The qualifications for the turnaround principal job call for a combination of at least 10 years of successful teaching experience or administrative experience in an urban Title I school. Also required are a master's degree and proven success in turning around chronically low-achieving schools.

Maxey has a 1994 bachelor's degree in education from Kent State University and a 1998 master's degree in education from the University of Akron, both in Ohio.

According to Maxey's resume, acquired from the Little Rock district through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request, he worked from 2004 through 2011 in Duval County Public Schools, which are based in Jacksonville, Fla.

That included two years as a high school principal and five years as a middle school principal.

In subsequent years he was an educational consultant to Atlantic Research Partners in Jacksonville, Fla., and Pearson Student Achievement Services in Glenview, Ill.

In the 2013-14 school year he was the kindergarten-12th grade principal at an alternative education school in Orlando. In 2014-15 he was a consultant to administrators in the formation of the Acclaim Academy Charter school and then was executive director of the New Town Success Zone until 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. In the same city, he was executive director of 2nd Mile Ministries, an advocacy organization for health, education, economic and policy issues.