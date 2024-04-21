31 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 9-15 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

April 9

Christopher Wayne Bailey, 47, and Angela Renee Richards, 48, both of Claremore, Okla.

Steven Rene Garrett, 59, and Deanda Lachel Smart-Blue, 53, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Anthony Wayne Lynn, 35, and Sierra Ann Conger, 26, both of Fort Smith

Brian Wayne Thompson, 43, McAlester, Okla., Pamela Marie Walters, 54, Eufaula, Okla.

Gabriel Alexander Ramirez, 21, and Haeven Cecile Brunnea Mitchell, 20, both of Fort Smith

April 10

Bryson Taylor Ball, 29, and Codie Danielle Stewart, 25, both of Gore, Okla.

Seth Blaze Griffith, 20, Shady Point, Okla., and Shaelee Jenell Frazier, 21, Cameron, Okla.

April 11

Ryan Joseph McManus, 41, Del City, Okla., and Jocelyn Leighann Eversoll, 35, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Austin John Drackett, 28, and Emily Anne Bailey, 30, both of Greenwood

Ysaul Ambrosio Garcia, 38, and Ingrid J. Trejo Hernandez, 44, both of Fort Smith

Victor Manuel San Salvador, 64, and Vilma E. Calderon, 66, both of Fort Smith

Rodney Don Sloan, 49, Warner, Okla., and Ashley Elizabeth Brady, 36, Vian, Okla.

Efren Humberto Garza, 26, and Ashley Alicia Lira, 23, both of Fort Smith

Joshua Michael Hernandez, 30, Tulsa, Okla., and Desiree Noreen Morales, 39, Muldrow, Okla.

April 12

Nathan Michael Matevia, 25, and Darbi Jenae Owen, 24, both of Arkoma, Okla.

Collis Eugene Jones III, 46, and Tessie Dawn Jimboy, 43, both of Okmulgee, Okla.

Nicholas Wade McMurray, 30, and Shi Ann Alise' Hedrick, 25, both of Henryetta, Okla.

Ronald L. Green, 84, and Joyce Beshears, 73, both of Lavaca

Eric William Mabry, 42, and Leslie Gayle Cameron, 43, both of Fort Smith

Christopher Allan Blume Jr., 31, and Kaitlyn Rae Sutton, 23, both of Pocola, Okla.

Brent Daniel Kilgore, 27, and Hannah Marie Minor, 24, both of Kansas City, Mo.

April 15

Ethan Jay Otis Moore, 25, and Alyx Jade Puterbaugh, 23, both of Mansfield

Richard William Flowers Hart, 57, and Mary Mozell Kilpatrick, 57, both of Boles

Matthew Jack Booker, 24, and Margarita Jesusa Rodriguez, 31, both of Fort Smith

Philip Lynn Newcomb, 54, and Dama Deann Jones, 49, both of Fort Smith

Jordan Lee Deondre Sheppard, 23, and Emily Anne Brooks, 22, both of Fort Smith

Richard Hicks Bolton, 49, and Shelley Joyce Claywell, 55, both of Dewey, Ariz.

Bradley Damon Zaeske, 30, and Angela Renee' Simpson, 29, both of Greenwood

Daniel Jeremiah Jewell, 19, and Yenci I. Hernandez-Rodas, 19, both of Fort Smith

Nathan Dwayne Ward, 51, Stigler Okla., Joanne Tracy Andolina, 47, Fort Smith

Bladimir Adislao Hernandez Morales, 28, Noemi Leyva, 22, both of Fort Smith