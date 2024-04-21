Al fresco atmosphere

Alzheimer's Arkansas celebrated its 40th birthday April 11 with an al fresco party at Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock.

VIP guests gathered under a tent where they enjoyed champagne and birthday cake. Rodney Block and his band provided the lively music that got many partygoers on their feet.

Alzheimer's Arkansas is an independent, nonprofit organization that was incorporated in 1984. The organization offers free programs, services, resources and financial assistance to family caregivers across the state. Its focus is to support the journey caregivers face as they care for loved ones with dementia or chronic illness.

Event sponsors included the Frank and Barbara Broyles Legacy Foundation, North Little Rock Tourism and Sylvia and John Borchert.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal