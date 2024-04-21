Anna Caroline Stebbins - Gabriel Beauchamp

Anna Caroline Stebbins and Gabriel Beauchamp were united in marriage at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyards. The Very Rev. Amy Dafler Meaux of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Kay Gaines Stebbins and Robert B. Stebbins, both of Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Alma Lindsey and Bill Gaines and the late Dolores Ruth and Charles Richard Stebbins, all also of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are are Chantal Joseph of Laval, Quebec, and Serge Beauchamp of Blainville, Quebec. He is the grandson of Carmelle Parise of Quebec and the late Jean-Paul Joseph.

Two towering arrangements of wedding flowers were on each side of the ceremony site. An aisle was lined with candles and garden greenery.

The bride wore a white sleeveless chapel-length gown. The bodice of illusion, floral lace and bead clusters had a deep-V neckline and low back. The mermaid-style skirt was of crepe-backed satin. She carried a pink and peach garden-style bouquet of garden roses, dahlias, Queen Anne's lace and ranunculus.

Serving as maids of honor were Laura Lindsey Stebbins of Tulsa, sister of the bride, and Elise Fry of New York. Bridesmaids were Noemie Beauchamp of Saint-Eustache, Quebec, sister of the groom; Dr. Hannah Maxwell of Auburn, Ala.; Erin Cahalan Hayes of Fort Worth; and Taylor Templeton of Tempe, Ariz.

They wore tea-length dresses in the style of their choice of either solid terra cotta or terra cotta and sage green floral print. They carried small white clutches of lisianthus, Queen Anne's lace, garden roses and ranunculus.

Flower girl was Mavis Lindsey of Little Rock, cousin of the bride.

Best man was Alexandre Montreuil of Montreal. Groomsmen were Francis Perron of Laval; Charles-Antoine Tardif of Terrabonne, Quebec; Carl Ouelette of Saint-Lin Laurentides, Quebec; and Alain Goulet of Montreal.

A reception, also at Sunset Lodge, followed the ceremony. Flowers filled McCarty Pottery -- from the collection of the mother of the bride -- and candles centered the tables.

The bride graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing from Texas Christian University where she was president of Gamma Chi Chapter of Alpha Delta Pi. She is a neonatal intensive care unit nurse at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The groom is a graduate of Ecole Nationale D'aerotechnique in Longueuil, Quebec. He is a senior tooling engineer at Dassault Falcon Jet.

After a honeymoon in Nantucket, Mass., the couple will live in Little Rock.