Arkies in the Beltway | Week of April 21, 2024

I'm Alex Thomas — Washington Correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — with your look at national politics and the Arkansans influencing the discussions.

The U.S. Senate opted to drop impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Senators dismissed the two charges along party lines; Arkansas' senators — John Boozman of Rogers and Tom Cotton of Little Rock — joined fellow Republicans in opposing this move.

The House of Representatives impeached Mayorkas in February, alleging the secretary willfully refused to enforce immigration laws and committed a breach of trust.

Speaking of Cotton, the senator spent part of last week defending comments he made concerning Pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Cotton called on private citizens to "take matters into their own hands" in situations involving protests blocking roadways.

The comments stem from demonstrators shutting down traffic in multiple major American cities in hopes of bringing attention to Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The House Natural Resources Committee has advanced legislation supporting state-led conservation work.

The America’s Wildlife Habitat Conservation Act would provide grants for supporting state wildlife habitat and conservation efforts.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., is the bill's lead sponsor. The Hot Springs congressman additionally serves as the committee's chairman.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., has a new role on the House Appropriations Committee.

Womack of Rogers has accepted the title of chairman of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Subcommittee. The move was part of a series of internal leadership changes.

Thank you for checking out this week's episode of "Arkies in the Beltway!"