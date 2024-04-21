Asmussen horses finish 1-2 in Bath House Row Stakes

Whatever its other attributes -- Grade I status and $1.5-million purse immediately come to mind -- the Arkansas Derby is a formful prep for the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen surely can attest, winning the 3-year-old race for the second time Saturday after taking the inaugural 2023 running with Red Route One.

A full brother to Grade I Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner Spun to Run, the Hard Spun colt held off stablemate Imperial Gun at the wire after a good-rated nine furlongs in 1:51.48. Second down the backstretch, Informed Patriot ($8.80) went by pacesetter Maximus Magic midway on the final turn under Ricardo Santana Jr. Joel Rosario, Red Route One's rider in the 2023 victory, just missed on Imperial Gun.

This gives Informed Patriot, owned by longtime Asmussen clients Kirk and Judy Robison, an automatic berth to the Preakness Stakes on May 18 in Baltimore. (Red Route One was sixth to National Treasure in 2023). Asmussen would like to be at Pimlico anyway with Track Phantom, preferably after the Hall of Fame trainer's first Kentucky Derby victory in two weeks at Churchill Downs.

Ken McPeek-trained Gould's Gold, a last-out winner over the track for Arkansas connections, was four lengths back in third for Cristian Torres. Militant, one of two March 30 track winners entered, never threatened when last of seven as 5-2 favorite for trainer Brad Cox.

Informed Patriot needed to be closer to the pace, Santana told FS2 broadcaster Maggie Wolfendale, after a punchless fifth-place finish behind Muth in the March 30 Arkansas Derby. In his second start and only previous victory, the colt pressed the pace for a half-length score going seven furlongs in September at Churchill Downs under Tyler Gaffalione.

A horse with early speed that can go long often can be found in the Asmussen barn, the Texan winning his ninth stake of the meeting (three with now 3-year-old Valentine Candy). It marked Santana's fourth such meet triumph, two with 5-year-old sprint star Skelly and one with Valentine Candy.

Previously, Informed Patriot ran third to troubled Arkansas Derby entrant Liberal Arts in the Grade III Street Sense at Churchill Downs and to next-out Kentucky Derby starter Catching Freedom in Oaklawn's Smarty Jones as a freshly turned 3-year-old on Jan. 1.

The Bath House Row winner was produced by Grand Slam mare Yawkey Way, a New York-bred winner of $127,400 named after a former Boston Red Sox owner. Three years after Spun to Run's BC Dirt Mile success, Informed Patriot brought $90,000 at the September 2022 Keeneland yearling sale. A January foal, he has earned more than $300,000 from eight starts.

Valley of Vapors

McPeek filly wins

Any stakes race Ken McPeek enters is one that should be considered winnable in the trainer's eyes.

What, then, but a trip to the Larry Snyder Winner's Circle at Oaklawn for a filly named Winnable?

Stoneleigh Farm's 3-year-old daughter, with breeding off the charts (Triple Crown winner Justify mated with a Curlin mare), gave McPeek his sixth stakes victory of the Hot Springs meeting. In only her third start but second triumph, Winnable edged last-out local winner Neom Beach off a Bourbonette Oaks second March 23 over the Tapeta surface at Turfway Park in northern Kentucky.

McPeek won't catch Steve Asmussen for the Oaklawn training title, but those two accounted for the superfecta in the $200,000 Valley of the Vapors. Tx Women for Arts, the show filly, improved on her March 16 Purple Martin fourth-place finish while I'm a Mess replicated her fourth to Neom Beach here March 25.

Getting a good-rated mile in 1:39.38, Winnable moved inside to outside post eight after scratches and paid $6.60, $3.40 and $3.60. Colby Hernandez had the mount for the sixth-to-first filly, who "wore down" (Equibase Co. chart) Neom Beach and Joel Rosario.

"She's been in training almost since January of her 2-year-old season," owner-breeder Joseph Murphy said. "We just hope she stays healthy and gives us some more fun."

"Lovely filly [but] she's been a bit of a project," McPeek said. "She had some little issues as a 2-year-old. She's obviously overcome them. ... She's very versatile. I wasn't worried at all."