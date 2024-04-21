ASU spring game ‘a productive day’

The Arkansas State football program held its annual spring game under cool and cloudy conditions Saturday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. While a number of players sat out due to injury or precautionary reasons, the game provided a glimpse into what the 2024 version of the Red Wolves will look like. Using a complex scoring format, Team Scarlet defeated Team Black by a final score of 108-73.

Sophomore quarterback Jaylen Raynor led the Scarlet team. Raynor, the 2023 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, returned to lead Arkansas State as the team looks to build on the 2023 campaign that in which it earned a berth to the Camellia Bowl, its first bowl appearance since the 2019 season.

Incoming freshman quarterback Josh Flowers led the Black team. He enrolled early at ASU after decommitting from Mississippi State in December. Flowers was the first ESPN 300 high school player to join the program at the time he signed. Flowers has missed several practices in the spring while battling a hamstring injury, but he was on the field Saturday as a full participant.

"It was good to get Josh Flowers out there," Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones said. "This is his second consecutive scrimmage. He missed the first couple weekends and missed about half of spring. It's all about competition and competing, so I think it was a productive day."

The scrimmage featured full 11-on-11 play, as well as 1-on-1 drills. At the end of the first half, Raynor, Flowers and Texas State transfer Malik Hornsby, who spent his first three college seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks, competed in a "quarterback challenge" that pitted the them against each other in which they accumulated points by hitting various targets throughout the field. Raynor prevailed in that challenge.

For the game, Raynor completed 11 of 23 passes for 217 yards and 3 touchdowns. Flowers went 12 of 18 passing for 216 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a 6-yard score and threw one interception. The biggest play of the day offensively came in the second half when Raynor connected with Courtney Jackson for a 75-yard, catch-and-run touchdown.

"I've put a focus on my leadership, being more vocal and trying to build those connections with everybody," Raynor said of his growth as a player. "Just building that connection so I can lead better. I think we've made a big step and we're going to continue to grow."

Hornsby is a utility player that transferred to Arkansas State as a wide receiver, but has experience playing quarterback at his previous schools. He has taken reps at both positions during the spring practices. Hornsby displayed his playmaking ability in the third quarter as he lined up at quarterback and took off for an 18-yard touchdown run.

"He's got crazy speed and you can put him in different places," Raynor said of Hornsby. "Coach calls him a Swiss Army Knife. You can put him in different places and he's going to make plays. He'll be a great addition to the team and we're going to keep trying to mold him into our culture."

Several other newcomers impressed during the game. Reginald Harden Jr., a 6-5 wide receiver that transferred to ASU from Division II Benedict College provided a strong performance. Harden gave Flowers a big target and the two connected on an 11-yard touchdown in the opening half. Houston transfer Chris Pearson also stood out from his linebacker position. He flashed several times, including a hard-hitting tackle for a loss in the third quarter.

Jones also got the fans involved in the action. Several times during the game, Jones entered the stands with a play chart and selected fans at random to call plays. Jones spent the duration of the scrimmage on a live microphone that could be heard throughout the stadium and gave the fans an interactive experience.

"We're just trying to create an atmosphere of everybody enjoying this football program and really interacting with the community," Jones said. "Making it fun for [the fans] as well and adding some flavor to the spring game. I love our fans and I love people. I love going up there and interacting with them."

With the transfer portal still open and more new signees joining the team this summer, the roster will continue to evolve as the Red Wolves prepare to open the season on Aug. 31 when they host Central Arkansas. While Jones considers the spring season a success, he believes the team is far from a finished product.

"It was a really productive weekend for our football program, but all that being said, we have a lot of work to do," Jones said. "It's a work in progress. A lot of [the players] are not game ready yet, but they don't need to be yet. We need to follow up with a great summer. It's only a matter of time before it's going to be game week, so you never miss an opportunity to continue to improve."