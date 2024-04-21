Bear management in Arkansas a success story

In Thursday’s column, we erroneously wrote that the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission had approved a regulation that would allow hunters to take only one mallard per day during the 202425 duck season.

The proposed regulation would actually allow hunters to take only one mallard hen per day in the 2024-25 season. We regret omitting “hen” from the original post.

BEAR FACTS

A recent letter from Felicia Tidy-Coyle of Bentonville about bear hunting that was published in our Voices section introduces an excellent opportunity to examine black bear management in Arkansas.

Tidy-Coyle is an online advocacy strategist with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). She earned a certification in plant-based nutrition from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and she promotes a vegan lifestyle.

Black bears are not into vegan, but they were once so plentiful in Arkansas that we were called the “Bear State.”

Market hunting and unregulated subsistence hunting all but exterminated black bears from most of Arkansas by the early 20th century. A remnant population persisted in Southeast Arkansas in the vicinity of the White River National Wildlife Refuge.

Some sows with cubs were translocated from that population to the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge in the early 2000s. Those bears represent the only subspecies native to Arkansas.

Our largest bear populations inhabit the Ozark Mountains and the Ouachita Mountains. Those bears descend from 256 black bears that the Game and Fish Commission imported from the Great Lakes area, primarily Minnesota, from 1958-68.

Hunting season was closed for bears until the 1980s, when populations grew to a number that could sustain a small amount of hunting pressure. In 1994, there were about 2,000 bears in Arkansas. Today, they number more than 5,000.

The descendants of the original 256 transplanted bears are also colonizing southern Missouri and southeastern Oklahoma. About 900 bears inhabit southern Missouri. About 1,300 bears inhabit Oklahoma’s portion of the Ouachita Mountains. That escalates the number of the Arkansas bear reintroduction project to more than 7,000.

It is the world’s most successful introduction of a large carnivore, and it wouldn’t have happened without hunters.

In 1944, Arkansas voters passed Amendment 35 to the state constitution, establishing a Game and Fish Commission independent from the legislative and executive branches with a dedicated mission to manage the state’s wildlife and fish.

Until 1997, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was funded entirely by proceeds from hunting and fishing licenses. The commission’s objective for reintroducing black bears was to re-establish a huntable population for its constituents.

Tidy-Coyle opined that “… bears don’t need trophy hunters to manage them.”

Actually, they do, as do the people that live in close proximity with bears. Tightly regulated recreational hunting ensures that bears do not overtax their habitat and helps reduce adverse interactions with human populations.

The conventional definition of a trophy hunter is one that targets the biggest and grandest specimen of a species. That describes the vast minority of bear hunters. The terms are not interchangeable.

Tidy-Coyle wrote that an “untold number of orphaned cubs undoubtedly starved to death [in 2023].” An untold number equates to no number, which establishes doubt and discredits the premise, especially considering that peer-reviewed research shows that bear cub in good habitat will survive at about six months of age when the mother is not present.

Myron Means, the Game and Fish Commission’s bear biologist, echoed Tidy-Coyle’s concerns about a higher-than-desired number of female bears killed in 2023. Tidy-Coyle described it as a slaughter. Hunters killed 765 bears in Arkansas in 2023. Our state comprises 53,179 square miles. Bear hunting is allowed in about 80% of the state, or 42,543 square miles. That equals less than 0.02 bears killed per square mile. That’s not a slaughter. That is controlled hunting.

Bear hunters say that the meat is delicious and that bear grease is peerless for cooking.



