BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
April 4
Romana Mathews and Uwen Emmanuel Odoh, Forrest City, son.
April 11
Taylor and Zachary Michael Brewer, Bryant, daughter.
Anne Marie and Joe Doramus, Little Rock, daughter.
Bess Rystrom and Simon Gooch, Little Rock, son.
April 12
Shainne Higdon and Caleb Pursell, Sherwood, daughter.
Hannah Grace and Robert Branscum, Little Rock, son.
Jessica and William Mark Walker, North Little Rock, daughter.
April 13
Ashley and Matthew Bornhart, Little Rock, son.
April 14
Alexandra C. and Benjamin C. Benton, Sr., Little Rock, son.
April 15
Bailey and Zachary Wilson, North Little Rock, daughter.
Ashley Williams and Gregory Barnhart, Little Rock, daughter.
April 16
Chasity Eason, Little Rock, son.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER- NORTH LITTLE ROCK
April 11
Dshonte Robinson and Daniel Prunty, Little Rock, daughter.
April 12
Santesha Fraier and Riche Antonio, Maumelle, daughter.
Kaylee Burns and Cameron Maier, Holly Grove, daughter.
April 13
Alexandra and Jacob Adams, Hazen, son.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
April 14
Tiara Cobb and Michael Mosby, Jr., North Little Rock, daughter.
April 15
Rachel Workman and Floyd Nutter, Rison, daughter.