BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 4

Romana Mathews and Uwen Emmanuel Odoh, Forrest City, son.

April 11

Taylor and Zachary Michael Brewer, Bryant, daughter.

Anne Marie and Joe Doramus, Little Rock, daughter.

Bess Rystrom and Simon Gooch, Little Rock, son.

April 12

Shainne Higdon and Caleb Pursell, Sherwood, daughter.

Hannah Grace and Robert Branscum, Little Rock, son.

Jessica and William Mark Walker, North Little Rock, daughter.

April 13

Ashley and Matthew Bornhart, Little Rock, son.

April 14

Alexandra C. and Benjamin C. Benton, Sr., Little Rock, son.

April 15

Bailey and Zachary Wilson, North Little Rock, daughter.

Ashley Williams and Gregory Barnhart, Little Rock, daughter.

April 16

Chasity Eason, Little Rock, son.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER- NORTH LITTLE ROCK

April 11

Dshonte Robinson and Daniel Prunty, Little Rock, daughter.

April 12

Santesha Fraier and Riche Antonio, Maumelle, daughter.

Kaylee Burns and Cameron Maier, Holly Grove, daughter.

April 13

Alexandra and Jacob Adams, Hazen, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

April 14

Tiara Cobb and Michael Mosby, Jr., North Little Rock, daughter.

April 15

Rachel Workman and Floyd Nutter, Rison, daughter.