Board to set focus on strategic plan Robinson High gets interim principal Private education scholarships open Vouchers attract 4,579 new sign-ups

Board to set focus on strategic plan

The Little Rock School Board will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to work on elements of the district's development of a strategic plan.

The session at 810 W. Markham St. is open to the public and is also available for viewing on the district's YouTube page: lrsdlive.com

The school district hired the Georgia-based Greenway Strategic Group last year to guide the development and implementation of a strategic plan over 18 months at a cost of $140,000.

The development of the Little Rock plan comes at a time when the Arkansas LEARNS Act, or Act 237 of 2023, is revamping public education in part by phasing in universal access by families to public funds for tuition and other costs related to private and home schools.

The early work of the strategic planning consultants has included diving into student enrollment trends and academic achievement, as well as overall community demographics.

The School Board is expected to approve in the coming days a planning framework and follow that with developing initiatives to accomplish objectives and outcomes.

Robinson High gets interim principal

Michelle Camp has been named interim principal at Joe T. Robinson High School for the remainder of this school year and for the 2024-25 school year.

Camp, who replaces Jay Pickering in the position, has been assistant principal at Sylvan Hills Junior High. An employee of the Pulaski County Special School District since 2003, Camp has also worked at Maumelle and Sylvan Hills high schools.

Pickering and Robinson High Assistant Principal Kristi McIntosh were placed on paid leave for publicly undisclosed reasons by Pulaski County Special School District leaders.

Private education scholarships open

Applications are being accepted for the Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids scholarship program for the 2024-25 school year.

The scholarships -- $6,000 for kindergarten through eighth grades and $6,800 for grades nine through 12 -- are available to students for private school tuition if their family household income is equal to or less than 200% of the federal poverty line. That is about $60,000 annually for a family of four for the upcoming school year.

Created by Act 904 of 2021, the scholarship program is funded by Arkansas taxpayers who donate to it through a scholarship-granting organization such as The Reform Alliance. The donors receive a dollar-for-dollar credit on their personal and/or business state income taxes to match their contribution.

Initially, the statewide cap on tax credits was $2 million, but it is now $6 million because of the Arkansas LEARNS Act, or Act 237 of 2023. Act 237 further added a provision that enables the cap to increase annually whenever 90% of the current cap is reached.

That provision was triggered in 2023, meaning the new cap on tax credits and amount available for scholarships to eligible students is $6.3 million.

More information and the application process are available on the The Reform Alliance website: https://thereformalliance.org/k-12-scholarship-programs/ as well as by calling (501) 244-9028 or emailing info@thereformalliance.org.

Vouchers attract 4,579 new sign-ups

Arkansas' Educational Freedom Account program has attracted 4,579 new applications for the upcoming 2024-25 school year, Kimberly Mundell, a spokeswoman for the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, said Friday.

The application period started April 1.

The voucher program created by the Arkansas LEARNS Act, or Act 237 of 2023, that was initiated by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders provides families of eligible kindergarten-through-12th-grade students with taxpayer funding for tuition and other costs associated with private schools and homeschools.

As many as 14,000 Arkansas students -- about 3% of the state's current public school enrollment -- will be able to access at least $6,856 each for the coming school year.

About 6,055 students applied this school year for the funding and about 5,300 students are actually participating by directing state funding to costs related to attending more than 90 private schools.