Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

East Harding, Inc., 16821 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $3,597,000.

Liveco Construction, 1701 Aldersgate Road, Little Rock, $2,138,525.

Dave Grundfest Co., 8026 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 10825 Financial Centre Pkwy., Little Rock, $734,000.

Gregory Ponte, 12319 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $400,000.

Murray Contractors, 6724 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $78,417.

RESIDENTIAL

Hartness Construction, 125 Abington Drive, Little Rock, $657,000.

Brian Cox Construction, 121 Calion Court, Little Rock, $635,000.

IGN Custom Homes, 12 Summit View Drive, Little Rock, $425,000.

Songbyrd Enterprises, 3123 S. State St., Little Rock, $400,000.

Refreshing Homes, 2209 Maryland, Little Rock, $220,000.

Arkansas Homes, 2812 W. 11th St., Little Rock, $195,000.

Lira Handyman Svc., 9026 Marrivale Drive, Little Rock, $88,740.