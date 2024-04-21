Bull Shoals Dam road to shut for 2 days

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close Arkansas 178 across Bull Shoals Dam from 6:30 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday to move and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.

Travel to locations on Arkansas 178 past the Bull Shoals Dam closure will require a detour using Arkansas 178 and Arkansas 5 to Arkansas 126 through Midway and Gassville, Arkansas 62 to Arkansas 412 through Flippin, and Arkansas 178 through Bull Shoals.

More information is available from the Mountain Home Project Office at (870) 425-2700.