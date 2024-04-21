Business people

Alli Mazzanti has been announced as trust officer for the Fayetteville region by Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville. Mazzanti will manage and maintain IRAs, agency and trust accounts. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Central Arkansas and has completed the Cannon Financial Trust School Program.

Craig Boone has been appointed as senior vice president, regional trust manager by First Community Bank. Boone completed the National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University and will be located at the bank's Fayetteville branch.

Chris Morris, P.E., has been promoted to associate at McClelland Consulting Engineers, Inc. Morris holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Arkansas

Michael Scott has been promoted to associate at McClelland Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.

First Community Bank welcomes Craig Boone.



MCE announces promotion of Chris Morris.

