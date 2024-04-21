Celebrate! Maya Project honors 4 at fundraiser

State Sen. Linda Chesterfield; Jamee McAdoo and her late sibling Norel McAdoo; and Rupa Dash were honored during the Celebrating Maya@96 10th Anniversary Spirit of Maya Awards Luncheon and Celebration. The fundraiser for the Celebrate! Maya Project was held April 11 in the Great Hall of Little Rock's Clinton Presidential Center. The luncheon served as an observation, a week later, of what would have been the 96th birthday of poet Maya Angelou, who passed away in 2014.

The jazzy sounds of the Rodney Block Collective were the backdrop for the event, during which guests dined on salads and birthday cupcakes after hearing opening remarks from Jay Barth with the Clinton Presidential Library; Janis Kearney, Celebrate! Maya Project founder and president; and Vincent Tolliver, a board member of the organization.

The program began with a spirited recitation by celebrity youth poet Aayati Dash Kar, a sixth-grader and self-taught artist, then the Spirit of Maya Awards were presented. Chesterfield, a retired teacher, represents Senate District 30 and sits on a number of legislative committees and subcommittees. Jamee McAdoo is a recent Jackson State University graduate and a professional poet and social-media editor for the Austin, Texas-based Daily Dot. Norel McAdoo, a graduate of Tennessee State University, served with Jamee as a co-president of The Writeous, leading various competitive spoken-word troupes and helping elevate slam poetry in Arkansas and nationally. He died Jan 28. (His father, Leron McAdoo, accepted his son's award and gave tribute via a powerful spoken-word poem of his own.) Dash, who also gave the keynote speech, is a philanthropist and partner of Dash Global Media.

The event included an appeal to donate to the future Dr. Maya Angelou House & Museum and Education Center. The building -- a renovated property in the Central High School district in Little Rock -- will be a home to the project, which "promotes Angelou's life and legacy through public forums, writing, poetry and history workshops, and creative-arts competitions."

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams