Club News: Andante hosts free musical events for National Music Week; Garden Club hosts Arbor Day celebration; Bo’s Blessings maintain Fayetteville National Cemetery

Women's Chorus

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus will present its Spring Concert, "It's About Time" at 3 p.m. April 21 at the First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, 20 Boyce Drive.

At the Spring Concert, the chorus will be accompanied by its pianist Denise Richards, and guest cellist Mary Stewart. The music selected for this concert relates to the time theme, whether focusing clocks, calendars, seasons, the changes that the passage of time bring and other temporal issues.

The Chorus, originally named the Bella Vista Women's Chorus, has been performing since 1975. Director Larry Zehring, who earned a doctorate in vocal musical performance, choral conducting, and musicology, has led the chorus since 1987. The singers enjoy performing numbers across a variety of musical genres, including Broadway, spiritual, seasonal, classical, pop and jazz songs.

They provide entertainment for community and veteran's groups, in retirement homes and educational settings, and look forward to singing the National Anthem this summer at another Northwest Arkansas Naturals game.

Information: Email mmtfost@gmail.com.

Senior Democrats

The Senior Democrats of Benton County will meet at noon April 22 at the Golden Corral, 2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers. The event will be sponsored by the Democratic Party of Benton County.

Lunch will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Speakers will be candidates for the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Information: rabland@cox.net

Garden Club

The Garden Club of Rogers and the City of Rogers Parks and Recreation will be hosting an Arbor Day celebration at 3 p.m. April 26 at Tower Park in Rogers. The club will be planting a dogwood tree in honor of Sue Mank, who was a longtime member of the Garden Club. The City of Rogers Parks and Recreation is providing a location in Tower Park for the tree and donating a plaque for the tree. Kara King, trails coordinator for the City of Rogers, will give instructions on the proper way to plant a tree. There will be free seed packets of flowers to give away. The public is invited to attend.

Information: (479) 212-7190 or email aacope56@yahoo.com.

American Legion

The American Legion Post 27 is holding a salute to female veterans from 1 to 3 p.m. April 27 at the post, located at 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville.

The Legion post will be hosting Life Line Screening May 4. Life Line Screening will use advanced ultrasound technology that looks inside your arteries for signs of plaque buildup. Adults age 50 older and those 50 and older with one or more risk factors for cardiovascular disease should be screened. Key risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, family history or smoking. To register and receive a special discount call (800) 640-6307 or llsa.social/hc.

The post will be holding their 21st annual Northwest Arkansas Veterans Run June 15 at the post, located at 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. Entry fee is $15 per rider and $5 for a passenger. Staging starts at 10 a.m. and the first bike out is at 11 a.m.

Activities include a dice run, live auction, food, door prizes, 50/50 and a quilt drawing.

All proceeds benefit the residents of the Fayetteville Veterans Home.

Information: (479) 957-1085 or (479) 305-4506.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 27 at the Fayetteville Municipal Airport, 4500 S. School St. in Fayetteville. The agenda will include UFO/UAP case reports, an update on the Pathways to Disclosure Project, UFO/UAP book reports, a report from the NWA Section Experiencer Resource Committee and Highlights of the Ozark Mountain UFO Conference held in Eureka Springs this month. The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in UFOs/UAPs.

Information: (479)422-9586.

Retired Nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon April 30 in Classroom A at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Cafe prior to the meeting. The speaker will be Kevin Sedlacek, pharmacist at the Northwest Medical Center. His topic will be Opioids, TB, and Covid.

Information: (316) 644-0472.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will hold a series of free musical events during the 101st year of National Music Week, May 5-12. The National Federation of Music Clubs 2024 theme is "Music is yours, mine, ours!"

The featured concert, organized by Andante members Martha Sheets and Arlene Biebesheimer, will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 7 at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive in Bella Vista. Bella Vista Mayor John D. Flynn will read and present a Proclamation of National Music Week to the Andante Music Club.

Two compositions by Arkansas composers are highlighted in the program.

"Musette" by Wayne P. Warmack will be played by pianist Don Tower. Early in his career, Warmack played violin in studio recording sessions in Houston. Later he performed as a double bassist in two Texas symphony orchestras. After relocating to northwest Arkansas, he played in North Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (later SONA), Fort Smith Symphony Orchestra and Arkansas Philharmonic. From the age of 14, Warmack wrote chamber music pieces in the classical style.

Ellen Foncannon Stephenson will perform her composition, "Bright Lights" on piano. Stephenson is a composer, piano teacher, organist, teacher and accompanist living in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. As an Arkansas Artist in Education, she works state-wide with students, teachers and community organizations. She studied music at Fort Hays State University and the University of Kansas. Her published keyboard, choral and instrumental works have been performed internationally.

Three young musicians in the Juniors category will perform the following solos. "Ecossaise" by J.N. Hummel on piano, "Star Dancers" by Glenda Austin on piano and Hungarian Dance by Johannes Brahms on violin.

Caulder Toland, University of Arkansas student will play Camille Saint-Saens' "Cavatine" for trombone.

Cellist Rivers Wiseman will play 2 movements of Cello Suites by J.S Bach.

Allyssa Riley will sing an aria from Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro and "Yip-Addy-I-Ay!" By John Flynn and Will D Cobb (1908) , accompanied by Yvonne Washer.

Arlene and Jerry Biebesheimer will sing the spiritual "We Are Climbing Jacob's Ladder" accompanied by Yvonne Washer.

Arlene Biebesheimer and Charles Whitford will perform a piece for soprano and Native American flute composed by Marilyn Bliss titled "It Was the Wind".

The Andante committee, chaired by Ellen Wright and Ann Pope, are adding musical events at retirement and care facilities and parks in the northwestern Arkansas Area. Performers, locations and times are to be announced soon.

Public libraries in Bella Vista, Bentonville, and Gravette are creating National Music Displays including storybooks with a musical theme, a coloring page to color, and free bookmarks with the National Music Week logo on them.

The purpose of National Music Week is to focus attention on the value and enjoyment of music throughout our nation. Music clubs are planning music programs nationally to make the public aware of the importance of all forms of music in our lives and encourage the participation of both the performer and the listener.

Andante Music Club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email cynthia.augspurger@gmail.com.

Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:45 a.m. May 8 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Kris Driscoll from Belton, Mo. Her message is titled "Hey, Who's in Control Here?"

The special feature will be a presentation by Just Petaling Flower & Gift Shop.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 2:30 p.m. May 5.

The May Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. May 1 at 35 O'Niell Circle in Bella Vista.

Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email bellavistacwcstonecroft@gmail.com.

Bo's Blessings

Bo's Blessings and the Fayetteville National Cemetery is holding a headstone cleaning at 9 a.m. May 11 at the cemetery. Volunteers are needed. Cleaning supplies are provided, but long-handled brushes are helpful.

Information: (479) 530-7728.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild is offering Kids Quilt Kamp from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 17-21 at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. This is a free program offered to youth ages 10-18. Volunteers mentor the participants in helping them make a rail fence lap quilt. Sewing machines and irons are provided. All projects will be pre-cut, in kit form. Kids Quilt Kamp is funded through donations to Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild which is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Information: admin@calicocutups@gmail.com.