Edwards provides T-Wolves a spark

MINNEAPOLIS -- Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 33 points in the third quarter and had nine rebounds to carry the Minnesota Timberwolves in a tone-setting 120-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns to start the first round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting and Rudy Gobert locked down the lane with 14 points, 16 rebounds and constant shot-altering defense to lead the Wolves to their first Game 1 home win in the playoffs in 20 years.

The sixth-seeded Suns won all three regular-season matchups in which the third-seeded Wolves trailed by double digits for the entirety of the second halves.

"We just wanted to show we were the desperate team," Edwards said.

Kevin Durant scored 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting to lead the Suns, whose disadvantages in depth and size were exploited. Devin Booker had 18 points on 5-for-16 shooting and Bradley Beal added 15 points, but the Suns were outrebounded 52-28 and outscored 52-34 in the paint by the Wolves.

Game 2 is in Minneapolis on Tuesday before the best-of-seven series shifts to Phoenix for Game 3.

"It's going to be hard to beat these guys," said Edwards, who shot 14 for 24. "It's just one game. They're going to be ready to go the next time we play them."

Edwards led a 19-4 run to close the third quarter, stretching his arms wide to connect with the crowd after a couple of his biggest shots down that stretch. He stared and barked at Durant, who could only grin at the 22-year-old's bravado.

With 3:37 left, Edwards put the bow on this performance by stealing the ball from Durant -- after Gobert had poked it loose -- and finishing with a slam on the other end.

His enthusiasm was contagious throughout the afternoon. After picking up his third foul late in the second quarter, Edwards was twirling a towel on the bench in tribute to the effort to take the lead into double digits for the first time in the game.

Durant, the 14-time All-Star with two championship rings who arrived in the desert a little over a year ago in the first move in the major overhaul of the roster, was in prime playoff form. Be it a fadeaway, a turnaround or a spot-up, the Wolves and their NBA-best defense had no answer when the 6-10 Durant climbed into the air with his smooth jump shot.

But Booker, the anchor of the big three with Durant and Beal who's the only player left from the 2021 team that reached the NBA Finals, had nothing to match. He couldn't get layups to fall, let alone jumpers.

"They've got some great perimeter defenders on that team, so we can do a more creative job of getting him open," Suns Coach Frank Vogel said.

Grayson Allen, the league's leading three-point shooter, missed all three of his shots and had just four points before leaving with a sprained ankle that puts his availability for Game 2 in question.

The Wolves had sellouts for every home game this season for the first time since they moved into Target Center 34 years ago. Their fans -- as antsy for a postseason run as any in American pro sports -- brought finals-level energy to the first round that the Wolves have not escaped since their only advancement 20 years ago, a crowd that included former (Adrian Peterson) and current (Justin Jefferson) Vikings stars.

The big-money players gave the Wolves what they needed, but one of their edges in this series ought to be a bench that backed it up with a 41-18 scoring advantage on the Suns' reserves.

Alexander-Walker was in the thick of the second quarter surge, highlighted by his interception of a stray pass by Allen in the lane to key a fast break layup near the final minute of the half. Alexander-Walker hit a corner three-pointer right before the third-quarter buzzer for a 20-point lead.

"It's a make-or-miss league," Durant said. "You've got to knock down shots if you want to win."

Minnesota went 20 for 22 from the free-throw line. Towns was 8 for 8, and Gobert went 6 for 7.

CAVALIERS 97, MAGIC 83

CLEVELAND -- Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 rebounds and Cleveland beat Orlando in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Evan Mobley added 16 points for Cleveland, which got bullied and bounced in just five games by the New York Knicks in the 2023 postseason.

That experience scarred the Cavs, who entered these playoffs more confident, deeper (at least on paper) and relatively healthy after a regular season filled with injuries.

Mitchell has been slowed for two months with a left knee bone bruise, but the All-Star guard moved well and looked much more like himself as Cleveland's only viable offensive threat for more than two quarters.

Orlando's Paolo Banchero scored 24 points in his playoff debut, but had nine turnovers. The Magic shot just 33% from the floor -- some of it attributed to bad shooting, some of it because of Cleveland's defense.

Game 2 is Monday at raucous Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans didn't have much to cheer last spring.

Like the Cavs a year ago, the Magic lack playoff experience and it showed.

Orlando's offense was unorganized and Banchero too often tried to force things. He went 9 of 17 from the floor in 41 minutes.

The Cavs have waited all season for a chance at redemption following last season's first-round flameout.

And while they were in control for most of the game, they had just seven field goals over an 18-minute stretch and only led 60-56 when Banchero converted a three-point play with 4:24 left in the third.

Mitchell settled things down with back-to-back buckets and Cleveland closed the third with a 13-2 run that sent the Cavs into the fourth leading by 15.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell celebrates making a 3-point basket during the first half against the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen drives against Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero (5) fights for a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley shoots a 3-point basket during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) and Caris LeVert (3) steal the ball from Orlando Magic's Joe Ingles during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Max Strus, left, steals the ball from Orlando Magic's Gary Harris during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

