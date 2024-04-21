Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority donates $500,000 for nature center renovations

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority announced this month it's awarding $500,000 to update and reinvent the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center.

Jibbie Tyler, director of development and corporate partnerships for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, which owns the center, said this is the latest and largest contribution devoted to updating the 14,000-square-foot facility and 170 acres surrounding it.

A press release from the commission states the nature center opened at 8300 Wells Lake Road in 2006 and its displays have become dated over the last 17 years. The $3 million goal will be enough to purchase live, indoor beehive exhibits; live camera feeds of wildlife exhibits; and a variety of virtual reality experiences to immerse visitors in the outdoors through modern technology, according to the release.

Tyler said the Redevelopment Authority's donation puts them at the halfway point in the campaign, which will allow the commission to do some basic renovations.

The press release states these renovations include improving the outdoor facilities, paddling areas, angling areas and outdoor exhibits to offer new content that will appeal to all ages.

"The more money we raise, the more amazing the end product will be," he said.

Daniel Mann, executive director and CEO of the Redevelopment Authority, said the nature center, along with Wells Lake, are critical amenities for all of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

"This area serves as a cornerstone to enhance the quality of place for the public, current and prospective employees and their families to explore and learn about the outdoors and what Arkansas and Chaffee Crossing have to offer," he said. "We are excited about the progress made and look forward to working alongside the commission and foundation to bring their improvement plan to fruition."

Other donations to the center have come from Pradco Outdoor Brands, the Arvest Foundation and First National Bank as well as the Boland, Rumsey, Westphal and Whitt families.

"We look forward to working with the community to really make this center the crown jewel that it is," said Deke Whitbeck, president of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation. "Just as Chaffee Crossing is undergoing revitalization right where we're standing, this nature center is going to follow suit and do the very same thing."

A school group tours the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center Thursday in Fort Smith. The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority recently announced a $500,000 contribution to help update and reinvent the vision of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commissionâ€™s nature center. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Two trail walkers pass the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center Thursday in Fort Smith. The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority recently announced a $500,000 contribution to help update and reinvent the vision of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commissionâ€™s nature center. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

