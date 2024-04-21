Fort Smith city directors table decision on water rate increase

FORT SMITH -- City directors recently tabled a decision on whether to enact water conservation efforts or raise rates for the city's water customers to meet future use demands.

The directors voted 6-1 on Tuesday to table a two-year rate increase in order to consider it further, with directors Jarred Rego, Andre Good, Lavon Morton, Christina Catsavis, Kevin Settle and Neal Martin voting in favor and Director George Catsavis opposed.

Catsavis did not respond to a request for comment about his vote via email as of Friday afternoon.

The directors did not indicate when water rates would be discussed next.

Christina Catsavis said if and when a rate increase is passed, she would like to see a plan for finishing Water Department projects with achievable milestones.

Two Fort Smith residents said they were in favor of the rate increase when speaking at the directors' meeting.

"The fact that we are already in a deficit, that we have not been able to pay for our projects, is unconscionable," Drew Smith said. "This incline of rates would've been much more gradual if we had started increasing it 15 years ago, and we have not had a water rate increase for 15 years, so it is long overdue."

Directors heard an updated presentation for water rate designs and financial planning scenarios from David Naumann, senior project manager with 1898 & Co., during a study session April 9.

After Naumann's previous presentation to them in December, the directors unanimously agreed to indefinitely table a special election for a 0.5% sales and use tax that, if approved, was anticipated to raise more than $14 million annually to support the water utilities.

A sales tax election is still not being considered at this time.

Naumann said customer water bills in Fort Smith average $17 a month, compared to an area or state average of $22 a month.

Naumann's initial proposal had a Fort Smith monthly water bill of $16.37 in 2023 increasing to $33.27 by 2028. His amended proposal presented April 9 had the same bill increasing to $21.70 by the end of 2024 and $41.83 by 2028.

Naumann said the 2024 increase just helps the city recover its current water operational costs.

In February, engineering consulting firm Hawkins-Weir gave its presentation during the board's study session of the city's updated water master plan and the new system-wide hydraulic model Hawkins-Weir created. The presentation focused on the Chaffee Crossing area because that is where the most development is expected as a result of the Foreign Military Sales project.

Foreign Military Sales is a security assistance program authorized by the Arms Export Control Act. The act allows the U.S. to sell defense equipment, conduct training and provide services to a foreign country when the president deems doing so will strengthen national security and promote world peace.

Ebbing Air National Guard Base was selected last year as the location for the pilot training center. Lt. Col. Drew "Gus" Nash, who is in charge of getting the Fort Smith base training center at Ebbing operational, said the earliest foreign planes and pilots would arrive at the base is this year, and he expects Polish pilots to arrive first. Poland is purchasing 32 F-35 Lightning II aircraft from Lockheed Martin.

Wes Lemonier with Hawkins-Weir said Fort Smith has two water treatment facilities -- the Lee Creek and Lake Fort Smith water treatment plants -- which treat a combined 50 million gallons of water per day. He said with the additional demand from Chaffee Crossing, 2024 projections for maximum day demands are at 49.9 million gallons a day. He said if the city started pulling more water from Lee Creek and Lake Fort Smith, they would become depleted.

Water treatment plant improvement projects are required to increase the capacity, which would take four to five years to complete, Lemonier said.

The projects are scheduled in the Utility Department's capital improvements program projects and are expected to cost $200 million to $300 million, said Lance McAvoy, director of the city's Water Utilities Department. The projects would allow Fort Smith to treat 65 million gallons of water per day, he said.