Fort Smith residents invited to share thoughts on proposed overlay district at input sessions this week

FORT SMITH -- The city will host two public input sessions this week on the proposed Military Compatibility Area Overlay District for the Foreign Military Sales program.

The first session will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, both at The Blue Lion at 101 N. Second St.

Local residents are invited to join the discussion and share their thoughts, according to a news release from the city.

Foreign Military Sales is a security assistance program authorized by the Arms Export Control Act. The act allows the U.S. to sell defense equipment, conduct training and provide services to a foreign country when the president deems doing so will strengthen national security and promote world peace.

Ebbing Air National Guard Base was selected last year as the pilot training center. Lt. Col. Drew "Gus" Nash, who is in charge of getting the Fort Smith base training center at Ebbing operational, said the earliest foreign planes and pilots would arrive at the base is this year, and he expects Polish pilots to arrive first. Poland is purchasing 32 F-35 Lightning II aircraft from Lockheed Martin.

Those with questions may contact the city's Planning Department at planning@fortsmithar.gov or (479) 784-2216.