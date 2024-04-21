Fort Smith Water Utilities drive-thru closed

FORT SMITH -- The Water Utilities drive-thru window at 517 Rogers Ave. closed for good Friday and no other drive-thru option is available at this time, the city announced in a news release.

The portion of the building the city had used for its drive thru has been leased to new tenants, the release states.

Remaining options for paying the water bill include:

Online at PayIt.FortSmithAR.gov

By phone: (479) 763-3014

In person at 623 Garrison Ave.

By mail: PO Box 1907, Fort Smith AR 72902

Dropbox locations at 619 N. A St. and 623 Garrison Ave.